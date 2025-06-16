CUDA Cores And Tensor Cores: What Are They, And Do You Need Them For Gaming?

CUDA and Tensor Cores are some of the most prominent specs on an NVIDIA GPU. These cores are the fundamental computational blocks that allow a GPU to perform a bunch of tasks such as video rendering, graphics processing, machine learning, and more. While both cores are essential to a GPU's function, they cater to specific use cases.

Advertisement

You can think of the CUDA Cores as versatile workhorses that execute all the tasks typically associated with a graphics card and more. These cores work on the principle of parallelism, meaning they break a task into thousands of subtasks for faster processing. On the other hand, Tensor Cores are adept at performing specific calculations that make them perfect for machine learning applications.

That said, NVIDIA has also leveraged the Tensor Core for its AI wizardry in games through DLSS. The Tensor Cores also come in handy for ray tracing and the way it works, as well as real-time video upscaling with NVIDIA's Video Super Resolution (VSR), among the many other perks they offer. Let's dive right into how these GPU cores work and understand how they affect your gaming experience.

Advertisement