5 LG TVs With Deep Discounts In September 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

LG is one of the biggest TV brands you're likely to find at your local big-box store. The company helped pioneer OLED display technology and has subsequently earned a solid reputation as one of the TV brands offering the best picture quality on the market. Its displays are well known for providing powerful performance, robust feature sets, and its very own, highly polished webOS interface, which the company developed in-house.

LG is also generally considered one of the most satisfying smart TV brands, with a broad range of models that start on the budget end of the spectrum and go all the way up to premium flagship TVs with high four-figure price tags. There's an LG TV for nearly any budget. You can even end up with a TV that would normally be beyond your price bracket, as LG TVs can often be found at discounted prices from a wide range of retailers. You don't even need to wait until Black Friday, either, and there are plenty of sales happening right now in September.

Deals on LG TVs can be scattered and difficult to track down, though, and there's no telling when some of them might end. To that end, we've hunted down some of the deepest discounts on LG TVs currently available that you might want to take advantage of if you're in the market for a new TV.