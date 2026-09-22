5 LG TVs With Deep Discounts In September 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
LG is one of the biggest TV brands you're likely to find at your local big-box store. The company helped pioneer OLED display technology and has subsequently earned a solid reputation as one of the TV brands offering the best picture quality on the market. Its displays are well known for providing powerful performance, robust feature sets, and its very own, highly polished webOS interface, which the company developed in-house.
LG is also generally considered one of the most satisfying smart TV brands, with a broad range of models that start on the budget end of the spectrum and go all the way up to premium flagship TVs with high four-figure price tags. There's an LG TV for nearly any budget. You can even end up with a TV that would normally be beyond your price bracket, as LG TVs can often be found at discounted prices from a wide range of retailers. You don't even need to wait until Black Friday, either, and there are plenty of sales happening right now in September.
Deals on LG TVs can be scattered and difficult to track down, though, and there's no telling when some of them might end. To that end, we've hunted down some of the deepest discounts on LG TVs currently available that you might want to take advantage of if you're in the market for a new TV.
LG C6 Series OLED Evo AI
One of the first options many of you might consider is the LG C6 Series OLED Evo AI line of smart TVs. These are often recommended as excellent middle-ground TVs, all boasting 165Hz 4K OLED panels with 0.1 ms response times that make them a prime choice for sports and gaming. The series has a Gen3 Alpha 11 AI Dual Engine processor and utilizes the company's proprietary webOS interface. You also get features like LG's Brightness Booster, which increases pixel brightness, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode, Nvidia G-Sync, and AMD FreeSync.
This entire line of TVs has received major discounts, but some sizes have bigger cuts than others. The 42-inch C6 has been discounted by $250.00, from $1,399.99 to $1,149.99; the 48-inch gets a $400.00 drop, from $1,599.99 to $1,199.99; the 55-inch has been discounted by $500.00, from $1,999.99 to $1,499.99; and finally the 65-inch gets a massive $1,100.00 discount, taking it from $2,699.99 to $1,599.00.
The 65-inch C6 is the best deal, but you'll save a decent amount no matter which size you go for. All these models are available at the same prices from Best Buy and Amazon.
LG C6H Series OLED Evo AI
The LG C6H Series OLED Evo AI series televisions are very similar to the standard C6 Series. Both have OLED panels with the same 4K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, and 0.1ms response time. They're both powered by the Gen3 Alpha 11 AI processor and webOS, and they share many other features as well.
But there are a few key differences. The "H" in C6H stands for Hyper Radiant Color, which LG claims "delivers incomparable brightness, Perfect Black, and Perfect Colour in any light, while preserving stunning 4K visuals." It also features Brightness Booster Pro, which promises a 3.2x brightness increase for each pixel. The biggest difference, however, is in the available sizes. While the C6 covers the 42- to 65-inch range, the C6Hs occupy the larger end of the spectrum.
Both 77- and 83-inch models are available at $1,000 off. The 77-inch model drops to $2,699.99 from $3,699.99, while the 83-inch model sees its $5,299.99 MSRP drop to $4,299.99. If you're interested in either, note that many retail sites list the C6 and C6H TVs as part of the same series, even though technical differences set them apart. You can find these on the same listings as the C6 TVs at Best Buy when you select the 77- and 83-inch sizes.
LG B6E Series OLED AI
If LG's C6 TVs are still out of reach even after discounts, consider the LG B6E Series OLED AI instead. This is still a 4K OLED, so you'll still get a high-res picture with deep blacks and vibrant color, though you will give up some of the C6's features. The refresh rate drops to 120Hz, although response time stays at 0.1 ms, so it's still a solid choice for fast-paced content and video games. It runs a Gen3 Alpha 8 AI Processor with webOS. It also features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Filmmaker Mode with Ambient Light Technology, Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync, and a specialized Dynamic Sports mode.
On paper, then, there's a slight dip in processing power, refresh rate, and brightness amplification. The B6E should still offer plenty of performance for users who want a slightly more affordable TV without compromising too much on quality.
This TV comes in three sizes, all currently discounted at Best Buy. The 55-inch model's $500 discount brings it down from $1399.99 to $899.99; the 65-inch has dropped from $1899.99 to $1,099.99, an $800 discount; and the 77-inch has been discounted by $1,000, bringing it down from $2,699.00 to $1,699.99. All are broadly proportionate discounts, but the 65-inch is the steepest by percentage, making it the best deal overall.
LG 91A Series QNED Evo AI Mini LED
While LG is probably best known for its OLED TVs, you might also consider getting a mini LED TV instead. They won't offer the same contrast and color as an OLED, but they're more affordable and don't have OLED's burn-in risks. The LG 91A Series QNED Evo AI Mini LED is a solid option, especially when it's on sale.
These TVs have 4K direct-lit mini LED panels with 120Hz refresh rates and LG's Dynamic QNED Color, which uses AI to offer more vibrant images than standard mini LED TVs. It's powered by the older Gen2 Alpha 8 AI processor and uses the same webOS software. Features include Motion Pro motion enhancement tech, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Filmmaker Mode.
LG's mini LED is available in four sizes, all on sale at Best Buy. The 55-inch is discounted by $600, bringing it down from $1,299.99 to $699.99; the 65-inch is discounted by $700, bringing it from $1,499.99 to $799.99; the 75-inch's $950 discount drops its $1,999.00 MSRP to $1,049.99; and the 85-inch unit's whopping $1,500, drops the price from $2,999.99 to $1,499.99. If you're after the best deal, the 85-inch takes the cake thanks to the full 50% discount. Of course, at these prices, any of them is an excellent deal for someone looking for an affordable LG mini LED.
LG 55-inch LX7B Series QNED AI Gallery TV with Frame
Gallery TVs have specialized frames and picture modes that allow them to double as digital art canvases, blending into your home décor instead of standing out as large, dark slabs of tech on your wall. One such LG offering is the LX7B Series QNED AI Gallery TV with Frame, a 4K mini LED TV with a 60Hz refresh rate. It comes with an attachable gallery-style white frame and includes LG's Gallery+, which lets you choose from over 5,000 works of art. It runs on webOS, as usual, and has LG's QNED AI-powered color enhancement, a matte display, automatic brightness control to match the room, and AI upscaling.
The LX7B is available in two sizes, but the 55-inch is the only one currently on sale. Amazon has the 55-inch LG LX7B discounted by 31%, dropping the price from $1,299.99 to a more budget-friendly $899.99. This isn't the steepest discount on the list, nor is this TV the most technically appealing, but it's still well worth considering if you've been looking to add a gallery TV to your home without breaking the bank.