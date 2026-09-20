8 Of The Best Gaming Laptops Under $1000

A budget gaming device that can be yours for $849.99, the HP Victus 16 delivers enough power for quality 1080p gaming. This particular model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is good enough to run current games at 1080p... provided you're willing to deal with low-to-medium settings for most major AAA blockbusters. 4GB VRAM and 8GB RAM may not seem like mind-blowing specs in 2026, but rest assured that your favorite indie and AA titles should run like butter on this device.

Unfortunately, that isn't the only area where the Victus 16 cuts some corners. The 1080p display is decent, and the 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for people who want minimal input lag while playing competitive multiplayer games. However, the paltry 350-nit brightness is nowhere near what you'd expect from a modern display. This can be somewhat grating to deal with unless you plan to hook up your laptop to an external monitor or TV frequently.

In terms of battery life, the HP Victus 16 is very competent. Gaming laptops aren't known for long-lasting batteries, which is why the Victus 16's 7-and-a-half-hour battery life is admirable. This utility is further bolstered by a full-size keyboard that provides satisfying feedback with all the clicks and clacks you want. Unfortunately, video calls are one area where the Victus 16 falters. The 720p video is grainy, even if the laptop does well enough in terms of exposure and overall color balance.