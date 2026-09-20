8 Of The Best Gaming Laptops Under $1000
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Gaming has become ridiculously expensive. As the AI boom mandates more and more processing power for LLMs to work as intended, Nvidia has become the de facto provider of the industry's GPUs, and memory manufacturers have deprioritized RAM production for consumer electronics. As a result, there's a global shortage of processing power across the board, which is why modern consoles have suffered from multiple price hikes. Modern gaming laptops are no exception, and a piece of tech that already costs a premium — especially if you want to play the latest games — is now way more expensive.
At this point, a high-end gaming laptop under $1,000 is arguably a pipe dream, given how expensive this hobby has become. However, it another matter entirely to find more modest portable gaming system that won't set you back four figures. Some of the best budget-friendly gaming laptops you can find online can still handle newer games, and are very much worth snapping up.
HP Victus 16
A budget gaming device that can be yours for $849.99, the HP Victus 16 delivers enough power for quality 1080p gaming. This particular model comes with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU and an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, which is good enough to run current games at 1080p... provided you're willing to deal with low-to-medium settings for most major AAA blockbusters. 4GB VRAM and 8GB RAM may not seem like mind-blowing specs in 2026, but rest assured that your favorite indie and AA titles should run like butter on this device.
Unfortunately, that isn't the only area where the Victus 16 cuts some corners. The 1080p display is decent, and the 144Hz refresh rate is perfect for people who want minimal input lag while playing competitive multiplayer games. However, the paltry 350-nit brightness is nowhere near what you'd expect from a modern display. This can be somewhat grating to deal with unless you plan to hook up your laptop to an external monitor or TV frequently.
In terms of battery life, the HP Victus 16 is very competent. Gaming laptops aren't known for long-lasting batteries, which is why the Victus 16's 7-and-a-half-hour battery life is admirable. This utility is further bolstered by a full-size keyboard that provides satisfying feedback with all the clicks and clacks you want. Unfortunately, video calls are one area where the Victus 16 falters. The 720p video is grainy, even if the laptop does well enough in terms of exposure and overall color balance.
Asus TUF Dash 15
Despite being a 2022 model, the Asus TUF Dash 15 can run modern games at acceptable resolutions and graphical quality, which is more than what you would expect from most $899 laptops. At a glance, this slim, lightweight laptop doesn't even look like a dedicated gaming machine, which is a testament to its brilliant construction. It won't look out of place in an office, and its 4.3-pound weight means it'll be easy to carry around.
As for gaming performance, the Intel Core i5 12450H processor, a GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics card, and 8GB DDR5 RAM will ensure that most games run smoothly. Just don't crank the graphics to max settings and activate ray tracing for modern titles. As mentioned before, the muted design also makes it a great candidate for an all-purpose laptop, and the battery life supports this. This laptop can reach the seven-hour mark, which is probably enough to get through an office day. Still, keep your charger close by, just in case.
However, this machine cuts some corners to reach its affordable price. The FHD 144Hz display only reaches 70% of overall sRGB coverage, which isn't great. If you want to use this laptop for office work and rely on video calls often, make sure to get a separate webcam, since the TUF Dash 15 lacks one. Audio is another area where this laptop is pretty underwhelming. The four speaker cutouts — two above the keyboard and two under the laptop — either sound aimless or muffled, both of which aren't ideal.
Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3
With an AMD Ryzen 5 6600H CPU, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, and 8GB DDR5 RAM, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is great for casual gamers who don't want to break the bank. While the paltry 256GB SSD can be downright unacceptable to many, most people won't mind spending a few bucks extra to upgrade this device's storage. For modern games, this configuration is acceptable enough to run games at low-to-medium settings, which is great for this affordable $899.99 price tag.
People who want a great keyboard to come with their budget laptop will love the satisfaction afforded by the IdeaPad Gaming 3 in this department. As a nice, final touch, the backlit RGB looks premium. Cooling is handled by two heat pipes, four heat sinks, two fans, and multiple heat spreaders, which get the job done and then some.
The 15.6-inch FHD 120Hz display is also satisfying to use and does its part in guaranteeing smooth, satisfying visuals for your favorite video games. However, one major area of contention is its underwhelming 50% sRGB coverage, which isn't ideal for people who prefer vibrant displays that do justice to the wide gamut of colors present in most video games. Build quality is also nothing to write home about, with the wobbly hinges being a huge cause for concern for people who handle their laptops roughly.
MSI GF65
MSI is a major gaming laptop brand known for being the king of budget gaming experiences, and the MSI GF65 is no exception. This $899 laptop boasts great specs for its price — namely, an Intel 10th Gen i5-10500H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, an acceptable 512GB SSD, and 8 gigs of RAM. The latter two points may not seem all that impressive, but you'll be glad to know that the GF65 is upgradeable on both fronts. What this means is that gaming performance isn't anything you have to worry about, as long as you can accept 1080p resolutions and graphics settings that teeter between low and medium.
Heat generation is one area that laptops are notorious for, which is why the Cooler Boost mode of the GF65 is very welcome. As long as you use this laptop on a hard surface instead of your lap — which is never recommended for a whole host of reasons, gaming laptop or otherwise — high temps shouldn't be an issue when gaming on this laptop. The display is another area where this budget gaming laptop punches above its weight, courtesy of a 15.6-inch FHD IPS-Level screen that reaches a refresh rate of 144Hz.
However, expect to hear the fans working overtime whenever you run a demanding game on this system, especially if you use Cooler Boost. You may even want to wear noise-cancelling headphones to tune it out. Build quality is another area where most MSI laptops cut major corners, as shown by the GF65's flimsy, unwieldy trackpad, which pretty much mandates using an external mouse.
HP Victus 15
Priced at $799.99, the HP Victus 15 is the cheapest laptop on this list, offering an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, a 12th-Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. These are okay specs — if somewhat dated — that make it a great budget laptop for casual gamers who only care about 1080p gaming. This laptop was a hard sell at its initial price range of $1,200 to $1,300, but now this price has been slashed by $500 to make it well worth the investment.
The laptop looks pretty ordinary for a gaming device, but that could be a positive for people who want to also use it for work. Just make sure you carry its charger around at all times, as it apparently struggles to reach the five-hour mark.
The display is also a mixed bag. for some people, an FHD screen that projects 1080p visuals and reaches a refresh rate of 144Hz is more than good enough for their gaming endeavors. For others, the middling 52% sRGB coverage and a max brightness of only 267 nits won't cut it.
If you're willing to deal with these caveats, the HP Victus 15 will be a compelling budget gaming device. And on the plus side, its fans aren't very loud, and the parts of the laptop you touch regularly won't reach very high temps (provided you keep the laptop clean and service it from time to time). The underside can reach dangerously close to the 100-degree mark, but that shouldn't be a major issue as long as the rest of the device is comfortable to use.
MSI Thin 15
The MSI Thin 15 is the most expensive laptop on this list, teetering dangerously close to $1,000. However, it also ships with an RTX 4050 GPU, making it a far more powerful option than the other budget-friendly laptops on this list, and that's not all. For $979.98, you'll also get an Intel i5-13420H 4.6 GHz CPU, 16GB of RAM — a massive improvement over the 8GB of RAM present in previous models — and a 512GB SSD. That's not a lot of storage, given how comfortable games have become occupying upward of 100GB on our hard drives, but you can always upgrade it.
For mid-range 1080p gaming, this budget-friendly MSI gaming laptop is quite decent. As the name would suggest, the MSI kept this one pretty skinny, at only 0.85 inches thick. A weight of just 4.1 pounds further cements how portable is. There are some areas where this laptop makes some cutbacks to achieve this aesthetic design — the metal used above the keyboard is a bit too flexible for most people's liking, and the plastic used for this laptop's base isn't too sturdy, for instance.
Thankfully, all of these problems can be dealt with if you choose this gaming laptop. The MSI Control Center automatically activates Extreme Performance mode when it detects that a game is running to squeeze out as much FPS as possible. The display is also competent — the 15.6-inch 1080p IPS panel reaches a refresh rate of 144Hz, which is perfectly acceptable for a budget offering. The 227 nits of peak brightness may be a bit harder to stomach, however.
Acer Nitro V
The second laptop on this list to feature an Nvidia 4000 series GPU — and also cross the $900 mark — the Acer Nitro V is a decently powerful, budget-friendly gaming laptop that can be yours for $959.99. While the Intel Core i5-13420H processor and the GeForce RTX 4050 GPU are great inclusions, the 8GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD are slightly less impressive. For people who want their system to run faster and accommodate more than just a few games, upgrades to both will likely be warranted.
The 15.6-inch IPS-Rated display panel capable of outputting at 165Hz is another welcome addition. Its lack of pulse-width modulation (PWM) prevents any unnecessary flicker, and an anti-glare coating will also make the display easier on the eyes. The color coverage is rather paltry, though, reaching just 54% of the overall sRGB color gamut.
You won't have to worry about this laptop overheating under heavy load, either, since it contains multiple copper heat pipes, two radial fans with a long heatsink placed near them, and a bunch of metal plates to redirect heat away from any hotspots. Unfortunately, the fans can also become very loud under heavy load. The 57Wh battery isn't anything to write home about, either — battery life is under five hours, which isn't the greatest and mandates the need to carry this laptop's charger around at all times.
Asus ROG Strix G15
Going back to a laptop with an RTX 3050 may not sound immediately appealing, but the Asus ROG Strix G15 has a lot going for it. For starters, 16GB DDR5 RAM and an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU are good enough to play most modern games at 1080p on low-to-medium settings. The QHD display also features an IPS-Rated panel, a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, swift pixel response times, and it lacks any PWM. However, the one area where this display will absolutely dazzle you is its 99% coverage of the sRGB color range, making it far, far better than the other budget-friendly laptops in this department.
For online gamers who want minimal lag during competitive multiplayer sessions, support for Wi-Fi 6E and an ethernet port that supports speeds of up to 2.5GBps are very appealing. Another area where this gaming laptop can surprise you is its long-lasting battery power. The 90Wh, four-cell battery can last for almost 11 hours, depending on your usage.
Does this mean that the Asus ROG Strix G15 is the perfect budget gaming laptop? Maybe, but it still employs its fair share of cost-cutting measures. There's no biometric scanner, card reader, or webcam on this laptop, although how inconvenient these exclusions are depends on how you use your laptop. While the CPU uses a liquid metal cooling solution to manage temperatures, these values can still reach extremely high levels under heavy load. Always keep this laptop on a hard surface — preferably over a cooling fan, if possible — to prevent overheating issues.
Methodology
All the budget gaming laptops on this list have great reviews from multiple review outlets. These are either qualitative — usually in the form of glowing recommendations, Editor's Picks, and the like — or quantitative — scores of 4 out of 5 or 80 out of 100 and higher. These publications include Reviewed, Laptop Media, PCWorld, UltrabookReview.com, TechRadar, CGMagazine, Notebookcheck, iTechGuides, PC Outlet, Pocket-lint, Laptop Mag, God is a Geek, and Sarlt.