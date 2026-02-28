Not Apple, Not HP - This Gaming Laptop Lasts The Longest On Battery Power

Hardcore PC gamers know that capable hardware is a necessity, and some portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go allow gaming on the go for less than the cost of a premium smartphone. These are fairly underpowered machines with low-resolution displays, though; that's how they make battery-powered gaming viable in the first place. There also are some powerful gaming laptops out there that are also designed to maximize battery life, like the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16. We're singling out the 2025 model here; reviews of the 2024 Razer Blade 16 often mention poor battery life as a downside. Razer has vastly improved battery performance with some key updates, and the results are evident from tests of the 2025 Blade 16.

PC Gamer got 135 minutes out of the Blade 16 during load testing using PC Mark 10. The Aorus Master 16 lasted 102 minutes, and the RTX 4090-poweredLenovo Legion 9 managed just 41 minutes. While the Blade 16 performed well, this power doesn't come cheaply; retail pricing is in line with other high-performing gaming laptops at $2,399 for the base model. That gets you a Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, a GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. The 8GB of GPU VRAM might not be enough for some demanding games, and upgrading to the 16GB RTX 5080 adds $1,100 to the cost of a Razer Blade 16.