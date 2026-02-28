Not Apple, Not HP - This Gaming Laptop Lasts The Longest On Battery Power
Hardcore PC gamers know that capable hardware is a necessity, and some portable gaming devices like the Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go allow gaming on the go for less than the cost of a premium smartphone. These are fairly underpowered machines with low-resolution displays, though; that's how they make battery-powered gaming viable in the first place. There also are some powerful gaming laptops out there that are also designed to maximize battery life, like the latest iteration of the Razer Blade 16. We're singling out the 2025 model here; reviews of the 2024 Razer Blade 16 often mention poor battery life as a downside. Razer has vastly improved battery performance with some key updates, and the results are evident from tests of the 2025 Blade 16.
PC Gamer got 135 minutes out of the Blade 16 during load testing using PC Mark 10. The Aorus Master 16 lasted 102 minutes, and the RTX 4090-poweredLenovo Legion 9 managed just 41 minutes. While the Blade 16 performed well, this power doesn't come cheaply; retail pricing is in line with other high-performing gaming laptops at $2,399 for the base model. That gets you a Ryzen AI 9 365 CPU, a GeForce RTX 5060 8GB GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and 1 TB of storage. The 8GB of GPU VRAM might not be enough for some demanding games, and upgrading to the 16GB RTX 5080 adds $1,100 to the cost of a Razer Blade 16.
How did Razer improve the Blade 16's battery life?
Razer didn't have to bulk up the newest Blade 16 to provide users with more battery life. In fact, the 2025 version is 7mm thinner than the 2024 model and uses a 90 watt-hour battery compared to last year's 95Wh unit. The improvement in battery life comes from a series of power management tweaks and upgrades, starting with the graphics chip. The new RTX 50 line of GPUs is not too far ahead of the RTX 40 in terms of performance but tends to deliver similar rendering performance at lower clock speeds. This means more efficient power consumption and less waste in the form of heat. Modern Nvidia GPUs are also able to put some of the chip to sleep when demand is low, and voltage-optimized GDDR7 GPU RAM is more efficient than older formats.
The Razer Blade 16 also dials the refresh rate from 60 fps (frames per second) down to 30 fps during sequences that don't require complicated rendering; you can even adjust target settings at a possible expense of battery life. When not gaming, you can expect the Razer Blade 16 to run for about seven hours of home and office tasks. While that's almost a whole workday for many users, some MacBook batteries last twice that long or more.
Methodology
To select the Razer Blade 16 as the best gaming laptop for playing on battery power, we compared reviews and benchmarks produced by different professional outlets for various high-end gaming laptops. While we weren't looking for the laptop with the best gaming performances, we excluded from this list any PC that wasn't built explicitly for gaming, even if some had a great battery life.