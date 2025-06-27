Is 8 GB Of GPU VRAM Still Enough For Modern Gaming?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Video random access memory (VRAM) plays an important part in the performance of your graphics card, and consequently, your entire PC. Unfortunately, for gaming enthusiasts, VRAM has been a topic of contention over the last couple of years. Why? Because many claim that 8 GB of GPU VRAM is no longer enough for modern gaming, meaning AAA titles.

VRAM works similarly to your PC's RAM, but it's built into your graphics card instead. It stores visual assets during gameplay, allowing the GPU to access them quickly; once you turn off the game, the VRAM gets rid of those assets. The stored data includes textures, such as surfaces on 3D models, framebuffers (meaning images that are waiting to be displayed), shaders (this is what tells the GPU how to draw in-game assets), geometry data like vertices and meshes, and post-processing effects.

VRAM is placed close to the actual GPU core and connected via a memory interface referred to as the "bus." The wider the bus, the more memory bandwidth your GPU gets. Bus width also plays a part in performance, because bandwidth determines how fast your GPU can process the data it fetches from the VRAM. It's often said that 8 GB of VRAM is no longer enough if you want to be able to play mainstream games for the years to come. As a PC hardware journalist and a PC builder with nearly 20 years of experience, I'm inclined to agree, and I'll show you why below.