Modern gaming laptops can pack a whole lot of power into surprisingly slim and light packages, allowing users to play demanding games on the go. But their biggest strength is also their most common weakness. There are Windows laptops with amazing battery life, but gaming laptops are rarely among them. Like a street racing car tweaked to increase horsepower, gaming laptops are often optimized to feed as much power as possible to components such as the graphics card in order to increase gaming performance. (This is also why they often have such ludicrously sized power bricks.) If you don't have an outlet available, it's common for a gaming laptop to die after only a couple of hours, even when you're not gaming.

Luckily, there are a number of tweaks you can make to extend the battery life of a gaming laptop for non-gaming tasks. However, you still want the laptop to perform at its best when it's time to kick back with the latest video game. Although it's not possible to do both at once, you can make it easy to switch between the two modes by customizing your laptop's settings. This is best accomplished using the power plan settings in Windows, but there are also a number of smaller adjustments you can make to eke out even more time before you start searching for an outlet.

The tips in this article are specific to Windows 11, now that Windows 10 is on its way out to pasture. However, you can find these settings on the older OS version, too. So, here's the best way to optimize your gaming laptop for a long-lasting battery.