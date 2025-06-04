The First 5 Things To Do After Upgrading To Windows 11

Windows 11 has been out since 2021, but for the past four years, you chose to stay on Windows 10 for personal reasons. Maybe you just hate the new user interface design, particularly the simplified right-click context menus and the centered taskbar. Or perhaps you're simply comfortable with Windows 10 and don't think the Windows 11 features are worth the trouble of upgrading.

Unfortunately, with Windows 10 already being ten years old and support officially ending in October, chances are you're now encouraged to finally make the switch. Luckily, upgrading to Windows 11 is painless and convenient. If your computer passes the minimum hardware requirements, you should see a Windows Update available in your Settings. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and download and install the new OS.

But then what happens once your PC boots, and you're now face-to-face with Windows 11? Well, to start you off, here are five of the first things you should do after upgrading to Windows 11.