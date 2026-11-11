Mazda Got The CX-5 Price Right, But Something Else Is Missing

If new car shopping decisions are half-heart, half-head, it's not far-fetched to conclude that Mazda was focused on the latter when it designed the 2026 CX-5. Then again, revamping your perennial best-seller at a time of tightening budgets demands some rational thinking. Even more so, when you're trying not to step on the toes of your other popular models.

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So, the new CX-5 starts just shy of $30k (albeit before the $1,595 destination fee) but for an SUV that's larger and more lantern-jawed than before. Hints of CX-90 at the front and rear better distinguish the CX-5 from Mazda's more off-road styled crossovers, and there's a clear push for greater practicality.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Not only is the wheelbase 4.5 inches longer — that space benefiting both passengers and cargo — but the rear doors open wider, a genuine boon when loading people, child seats, and stuff. There's a healthy 39.9 inches of rear legroom, and 33.7 cu-ft of trunk space (or 66.5 cu-ft with the rear seats folded).

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I just wish the doors themselves didn't sound so hollow and tinny when you close them. It's an early sign that Mazda couldn't work miracles, and you may not necessarily agree with the automaker's priorities.