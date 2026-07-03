Mazda's New Infotainment Finally Fixes Years Of Complaints (But I Can't Say It's Perfect)

The 2026 Mazda CX-5 is bigger, looks more striking, and yet still starts under $30,000 — albeit before destination fees and taxes — but it's the dashboard where arguably the most important changes are to be found. For years, now, the Japanese automaker has found itself at odds with drivers used to reaching out and touching their infotainment screens. Mazda's staunch opposition to such things has felt increasingly obstinate.

Indeed, compared to the ever-growing displays in rival SUVs, the old CX-5's looked like a throwback. While its 10.25-inch measurement wasn't small on paper, its shape — wide and shallow — left it looking tiny compared to the dash-dominating panels common in other cars.

Chris Davies/SlashGear

Mazda had solid reasoning for its reticence around touchscreens. Safe infotainment meant limiting the time your eyes were off the road, the automaker's argument went, which suggested positioning the display high up on the dashboard made most sense. The distant stretch for your hand to actually tap a touchscreen positioned there, though, would be another ergonomic flaw.