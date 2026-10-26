2026 Mazda CX-90 Review: Can A Big Family SUV Really Be Fun To Drive?

Back in 2023, Mazda dropped its previous flagship SUV, the CX-9, for the new CX-90. This wasn't just appending a zero to the name, either. Instead, the new flagship would ride upon a platform built for rear-wheel drive than the previous flagship's front-wheel drive architecture, anchored by an all-new 3.3-liter turbocharged inline-six.

Thus, it seemed as if the automaker wanted to build an MX-5 for the family, one that could also tow an MX-5 to the track for a weekend of competition, while offering a lot of more comfort and a lot more space for people and their belongings than the iconic roadster could ever hope to aspire towards. Or, for that matter, the upscale SUV experience the CX-9 couldn't keep up with.

Big ambitions, then, for the 2026 Mazda CX-90 3.3 Turbo Premium Sport — wearing its finest Soul Red Crystal Metallic (a $595 paint option) — that arrived at the tail end of my birthday week. Does the CX-90 deliver both fun and luxury? Only one way to be sure. Let's hit the open road!