Hyundai's 2026 Palisade Had One Glaring Issue: Does A Hybrid Make It The 3-Row SUV To Beat?
Less than a decade ago, Hyundai replaced its Santa Fe XL with the then-all-new Palisade as its flagship crossover. The SUV remains Hyundai's biggest model in the lineup, providing three rows of seating for the entire family while behaving as the most comfortable cruiser the Korean automaker could build (at least, not without slapping a Genesis badge upon its hood).
What the Palisade lacked, though, was a hybrid option. Hauling the family around does eat into the budget, after all; why not minimize the fuel bill by throwing on an electric motor or two plus some orange cables and a battery pack? Hyundai finally responded by introducing the Palisade Hybrid for the 2026 model year, the same year as the all-new second-generation Palisade finally arrived in the North American market.
So, with this new development for Hyundai's flagship, would the fuel bill finally go down, or would reality once again rear its ugly head? And how would having a hybrid powertrain affect the other characteristics that made this midsizer a sales success in the U.S. in the first place? To answer these questions, Hyundai sent over a Pacific Sapphire 2026 Palisade Hybrid in its highest Calligraphy trim to spend a week with me within the Appalachians of Southwestern Virginia.
Every flagship has its price
Compared to the gas-only model, the 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid starts off at a higher base price, though parity between the two versions is quickly reached by the Calligraphy trim. The hybrid only comes in four trims — compared to the gas-only Palisade's seven — and none offer the off-roading aspirations of the Palisade XRT PRO; that trim is exclusive to the gas-only variant for the time being. Either way, here is what you can expect to pay for your 2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid of choice before options, packages and the hefty $1,600 destination charge:
- SEL: $44,160
- SEL Premium: $47,520
- Limited: $51,990
- Calligraphy: $56,780, $60,625 total sticker as-tested
There are plenty of hybrid crossovers out there for the 2026 Palisade Hybrid to contend with, including a few from the Hyundai/Kia family in its size class. The Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid delivers a more boxy three-row experience at a lower price range ($36,150 – $48,450) compared to its flagship sibling. The upcoming 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid (which is based on the same platform as the Palisade Hybrid) matches up with the Hyundai in price ($46,490 -$57,590) and capabilities, but comes with some wild interior color combos you'd might find in a Genesis crossover.
Finally, the Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid ($45,010 – $59,575) delivers a pair of hybrid powertrains — one of which is more performance-oriented — but the interiors leave a bit to be desired against the Palisade Hybrid.
Pass the orange cable, please
Unlike its gas-only sibling's 3.5-liter naturally aspirated V6 (the same used in the current-generation Kia Carnival minivan), the 2026 Palisade Hybrid gets a 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder to drive either the front wheels or, optionally, all four corners. From there, a pair of electric motors living inside the six-speed automatic transmission contribute a few electrons from the 1.65-kWh lithium-ion battery pack to deliver a combined system output of 329 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque.
The V6 Palisade, by the by, only makes 287 horsepower and 260 lb-ft of torque. I guess there is replacement for displacement after all.
That power drives a set of 18-inch alloys on the SEL and SEL Premium trims, while the Limited gets a set of 20-inch alloys, and the Calligraphy has the 21-inch rollers shown above. Fuel economy also varies depending on trim, though all trims soar past the gas-only Palisade's 19- to 21-mpg combined EPA-estimated range.
Front-drive Palisade Hybrids manage a combined 34 mpg (33 city/35 highway) for the SEL and SEL Premium trims, and a combined 31 mpg (32 city/31 highway) for the Limited and Calligraphy trims. Available all-wheel drive knocks all four trims down to 29 mpg combined (29 city/30 highway). My Calligraphy had Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel drive; with mostly in-town journeys throughout the week, I nearly approached the combined and city estimates with just short of 27 mpg.
Despite that soft bonk of reality, I still had 324 miles of range and just over 4/5ths of the 18.2 gallon gas tank left in the flagship. Total range is around 528 to 619 miles on a single tank of regular gas, depending on trim; the gas-only Palisade pales in comparison with a single-tank range of 340 to 456 miles.
No going overboard with the flagship tech
While some flagships go overboard on the tech extravaganza (hi, Mercedes-Benz), the Palisade Hybrid keeps things relatively grounded. This starts with the single-panel, driver-focused dashboard housing a pair of 12.3-inch screens: one for driver info, the other a touchscreen for infotainment. That touchscreen features wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto plus satellite radio, HD Radio, Bluetooth with support for two devices to be simultaneously connected, Wi-Fi hotspot, Hyundai Pay, and Hyundai Bluelink+ with over-the-air (OTA) software updates.
Sound is sent through a base eight-speaker unit, while the Limited and Calligraphy get an upgrade to a 14-speaker Bose sound system. Other niceties include an intercom system for communicating with the rear cabin, six USB-C ports (two per row), proximity keyless entry, and wireless device charging. There are plenty of physical buttons and knobs all over the place as well, to manage most functions on the 2026 Palisade Hybrid, including a few on the steering wheel for audio volume and cruise control functions.
Adaptive cruise control is included across all trims, part of a fairly sizable list of standard driver-assistance and safety features. That includes forward automatic emergency braking with car/pedestrian/cyclist detection, low-speed reverse automatic braking, driver-attention monitoring, forward-attention monitoring, blind-spot collision warning, speed-limit assist, blind-spot camera, seat belt pre-tensioners for all occupants, and Hyundai's somewhat-aggressive Highway Driving Assist (which merges adaptive cruise control with lane-centering assist).
There a few things to add to that list, though, most of which are found on the top-tier Calligraphy trim level, like a surround-view camera system, front-and-rear dashcam, rear-camera mirror, head-up display, and an upgraded Highway Driving Assist that adds assisted lane changes on certain roads.
A lot of room for you and yours, with a caveat
Inside, the Palisade Hybrid feels more premium than most of the competition. Synthetic leather covers the lower half of the trim ladder, with seating for up to eight with the available second-row bench. The Limited, meanwhile, offers genuine leather-trimmed seating for seven, while the Calligraphy replaces that with premium Nappa leather in either black or, as seen above, brown. Tri-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel are standard.
Heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats are also available, along with second-row privacy shades, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, a sunroof... and that's just on the base SEL. Step up to the SEL Premium, which throws in an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, or up to the Limited, where heated and power-folding third-row seating arrives with a dual-panel sunroof. Finally, the Calligraphy tops them all with a UV-C sterilizer in the center console armrest to purify your smartphones and other small objects, leg cushion extensions for the front seats, and power-adjustable second-row seating.
Front legroom comes to 44.2 inches, with 41.4 inches for the second row, and 32.1 inches for the third row. Alas, the third row in this particular review car proved out of bounds, as the second row was completely disabled. Turns out, it was inadvertently disconnected while in for Hyundai's recall fix for the potentially-dangerous folding seat mechanism. I can say the second row captain's chairs felt really nice, though, even if I couldn't adjust them in anyway possible.
While your family might enjoy sitting wherever they like, the same can't be said for your groceries. With all seats up, you've got 19.1 cubic feet to work with, which is fairly cozy for your ice cream. With the 60/40-split third row down, that goes up to 46.3 cubic feet. Finally, with the second row also folded, there's 86.7 cubic feet. And if you still need to bring more along, the hybrid flagship can pull up to 4,000 pounds when properly equipped, plus up to 220 pounds on the roof with the right gear on the roof racks.
Comfortable cruising for the highway, too close for comfort on the street
First, the positives. The Palisade Hybrid is comfortable, and not just because it looks like it would be on the inside. In fact, the flagship might even hug you and yours, as I experienced when I switched the driving mode from Eco to Sport. By doing so, my seat's side bolsters tightened around me to keep me snug, relaxing once I switched back to Eco mode.
Once safely past the big rigs and heavy traffic, the Palisade Hybrid rode comfortably upon the interstate, its MacPherson front strut and independent multi-link rear suspension eating up any major bumps along the way. That same suspension also handled the switchbacks coming down the mountain at the halfway point of my test loop with some athleticism, though not in the same way as, say, an Elantra N would; this SUV is a cruiser, not a bruiser, after all. And a quiet one at that, as a lot of my driving in Eco mode meant traveling down the streets of my small Virginia town in EV mode, saving fuel along the way.
The one big negative is its size. I found it a bit too wide for some of the narrower residential streets in my town, including the one in front of my house. And, of course, it would have been nice to explore the third row, but the broken second row wasn't going to let me do so. C'est la vie.
2026 Hyundai Palisade Hybrid verdict
Hyundai's family truckster was already a comfortable everyday ride with a stunning interior and solid tech package. All that was missing from the formula was a hybrid option. The 2026 Palisade Hybrid rectifies this missing feature to great success.
Despite feeling like a large SUV, where narrow streets and roads will have you thankful for the Calligraphy trim's 360-degree cameras, the Palisade Hybrid proves that size doesn't matter — and shouldn't matter — when it comes to frugality at the gas pump. If anything, with the right setup, you'll be able to take your whole family out on a road trip without having to stop for fuel until you finally pull back into your driveway, which is something the gas Palisade only wishes it could do.
Add to this an interior on par with those served by its upscale cousins in the Genesis family, plus a tech package that balances the tech side with a down-to-earth, human-focused approach, and you have a formula for one of the best things going in the hybrid crossover class today. The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid is a leisurely escape from volatile fuel prices and the volatility of life overall, one that should be considered on your shopping list the next time you're in the market for a family-scale crossover.