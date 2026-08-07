Hyundai's 2026 Palisade Had One Glaring Issue: Does A Hybrid Make It The 3-Row SUV To Beat?

Inside, the Palisade Hybrid feels more premium than most of the competition. Synthetic leather covers the lower half of the trim ladder, with seating for up to eight with the available second-row bench. The Limited, meanwhile, offers genuine leather-trimmed seating for seven, while the Calligraphy replaces that with premium Nappa leather in either black or, as seen above, brown. Tri-zone climate control and a heated steering wheel are standard.

Heated and ventilated front- and second-row seats are also available, along with second-row privacy shades, eight-way power-adjustable driver's seat with four-way lumbar adjustment, a sunroof... and that's just on the base SEL. Step up to the SEL Premium, which throws in an eight-way power-adjustable front passenger seat, or up to the Limited, where heated and power-folding third-row seating arrives with a dual-panel sunroof. Finally, the Calligraphy tops them all with a UV-C sterilizer in the center console armrest to purify your smartphones and other small objects, leg cushion extensions for the front seats, and power-adjustable second-row seating.

Cameron Aubernon/SlashGear

Front legroom comes to 44.2 inches, with 41.4 inches for the second row, and 32.1 inches for the third row. Alas, the third row in this particular review car proved out of bounds, as the second row was completely disabled. Turns out, it was inadvertently disconnected while in for Hyundai's recall fix for the potentially-dangerous folding seat mechanism. I can say the second row captain's chairs felt really nice, though, even if I couldn't adjust them in anyway possible.

While your family might enjoy sitting wherever they like, the same can't be said for your groceries. With all seats up, you've got 19.1 cubic feet to work with, which is fairly cozy for your ice cream. With the 60/40-split third row down, that goes up to 46.3 cubic feet. Finally, with the second row also folded, there's 86.7 cubic feet. And if you still need to bring more along, the hybrid flagship can pull up to 4,000 pounds when properly equipped, plus up to 220 pounds on the roof with the right gear on the roof racks.