5 Things You'll Need Before Running Ethernet Cables Through Your House

The first thing any Ethernet cabling project is going to need is a plan. Running Ethernet through a house is made a lot easier if you understand the job at hand and how it should be approached. Good planning means you buy only what you need, avoid unnecessary drilling, and end up with a clean, professional-looking job that works the way you want.

Start by planning your cable routes. How you route the cables and hide them will depend on the specifics of your home, but there are several common options to consider when planning this stage. Typically, these options will include running cables behind baseboards, under floors, through and behind walls, or inside surface-mounted raceways. A good stud finder can help to identify where to run cables, where to drill holes, and where to cut your openings. It's also best to keep Ethernet cables and electrical cables from being too close, as electrical interference can disrupt the signal.

Other options, like using flat Ethernet cables to run under carpets, can work in a pinch, but as discussed in the next section, it's not an ideal solution. Once you have the route planned, you'll have a pretty good handle on the cable lengths you're talking about and the obstacles you'll face when running them.

The next thing you'll need to know is where your endpoints will be. This includes the router and/or network switch position, the rooms that need wired connections, and how many drops you'll need at each point. Once you have the plan in hand, it's time to start getting the hardware together.