How Far Apart Should Ethernet Cables Be From Power Cables?

Ethernet cables are specifically designed to block out electrical noise (shielded ones especially so), but they're not completely immune to it. Because of this, it's not a good idea to run your network cables close to your home's power wires. The main reason is electromagnetic interference, which can cause the data signal to be disrupted, especially over long distances or in rooms with lots of appliances. This translates to slower network speeds or random loss of connection altogether. To counter this, Ethernet cables should be sufficiently far apart from power cables. But how far apart exactly?

There isn't a universal minimum distance, but generally, you should aim for at least 8 inches (20.3 cm) if both the Ethernet cables and power cables run in parallel. That said, 6 inches (15.24 cm) might be fine as well in some cases. If the Ethernet cables are of the shielded variety (those that are made to resist electromagnetic interference), they can be put closer to power cables, but don't keep them closer than 2 inches (5 cm).

Additionally, whenever the two cables need to cross, do so at 90 degrees, as that keeps the stretch where they run alongside each other as short as possible, and that parallel stretch is what drives the coupling between them. This is handy to know, since some of the Ethernet cables can be long. Lastly, make sure you never bundle the Ethernet cables and power cables together, as that's just asking for trouble.