What's The Fastest Speed Ethernet Cable And Is It Overkill For Home Use?

There is no doubting the convenience of Wi-Fi; it frees you up to roam around the house without interrupting that YouTube video or FaceTime chat. However, it isn't perfect, and sometimes Ethernet connections are a better option. So, if you're choosing the best Ethernet cable for gaming and Category 8, or Cat8's astonishing top speed of 40Gbps sounds appealing, I'm going to break down just why it isn't as simple as just choosing the fastest cable.

In my professional career, I have laid miles of Ethernet cable in both domestic and commercial situations. Situations where Wi-Fi — for whatever reason — just wasn't going to cut the mustard. In these instances, it was time to get the networking kit and start cabling.

The cables I mostly worked with were Cat5, Cat5e, and Cat6 cables, which were more than adequate for most networks. In speed terms, Cat5e is rated for speeds up to 1Gbps, with Cat6 taking this to 10Gbps but only on runs of up to 180 feet (55 feet). This limitation meant that, for a couple of specialized jobs, I had to reluctantly use Cat7 cables. These were difficult to work with, but could sustain the 10Gbps mark but over longer distances. However, the Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) that sets the standards for Ethernet never officially ratified Cat7. This can be at least partially attributed to its non-standard connection types.

Cat8 cable would be what I'd use for such jobs today. It uses standard connections and replaces Cat7 as the fastest Ethernet cable on the market. However, despite the familiar RJ45 connectors, it's still a cable I would avoid in any domestic network. This article breaks down the reasons why this is so.