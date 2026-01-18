Can An Old Ethernet Cable Slow Down Your Internet?

If you're diagnosing slow internet speeds, you're probably checking everything from router placement to how many devices are using all the bandwidth. But when it comes to the hardware, older Ethernet cables can have an impact. While using an Ethernet splitter can reduce your speed, older cables can do the same thing. That's because many of them, like the Cat5 and older, are limited to speeds of around 100 Mbps, or less.

A connection speed of 100 Mbps is enough to stream 4K video on several devices, play online games, and even run some smart home devices as well. While this may be enough internet speed actually needed for everyday use, it's considered the bare minimum for today's broadband service, which can reach much higher speeds. For example, some home internet plans can deliver theoretical speeds up to 10,000 Mbps (10 Gbps), which older cables just can't handle. So, if you're using one and it's rated for slower speeds, you'll likely notice the difference right away.

But older Ethernet cables can affect your internet speeds due to wear and tear as well. After all, older cables still in use have probably been there for a while, which means they are more likely to show their age. Loose connectors and internal wire damage could become problems, as both would cause a cable to not perform as it would if it were in perfect condition. If the cable is already outdated and it's also damaged, it may struggle to keep up.