Does An Ethernet Splitter Reduce Speed?

Ethernet is important for people who need fast and stable internet connections at home or at the office. But if Ethernet is shared in multiple rooms with a splitter, which is different from an Ethernet switch, it could present a problem. Network speed will slow down because of the additional wires being run. In fact, using an Ethernet splitter could actually restrict you to 100 Mbps, even if your network handles much faster connections.

The problem is that when multiple devices use a passive Ethernet splitter, each one only gets a portion of the total available bandwidth, and you may not know how much you need. So "sharing" is precisely what's happening, and it can often lead to high-speed networks getting throttled. All devices connected can feel the pinch and slow down to the point of ineffectiveness. While this may not happen every time, it is more noticeable on modern connections designed for gigabit speeds.

Ethernet splitters work by utilizing the extra wires inside a standard cable. So while a typical 100 Mbps connection only uses four of the eight available wires, a splitter allows two separate signals to travel through the same cable at the same time. This is made possible with the use of a splitter at both ends of the cable. The issue is that internet signals aren't boosted through this setup, leaving any devices connected vulnerable to slower speeds.