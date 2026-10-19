What To Know Before Buying An Ethernet Switch For Your Home

An Ethernet switch, also called a network switch, can be a valuable addition to your home network if your router is running out of ports. Home routers typically have four to five Ethernet ports, and for anyone who prioritizes wired connectivity, this can be a problem. That's precisely where an Ethernet switch comes into the picture, expanding the port count and allowing you to add more devices. However, for seamless connectivity and a streamlined experience, it's important that you pick the right Ethernet switch. With so many options available, finding the right one can feel overwhelming.

From the number of ports on the switch and supported speeds to the Ethernet switch type and PoE support, there are a lot of different aspects to consider. In advanced setups, say when you want to segregate your IoT devices from the more critical ones, you will also need to consider whether the switch has any built-in security features. Additionally, your expertise in networking, the amount of effort you are willing to put in, and the kind of setup you want to create are all just as important.

So, you can't simply buy the cheapest or the most expensive network switch, because neither is guaranteed to complement your home network. Keep in mind that buying the wrong network switch isn't just money down the drain, but it can also become a bottleneck, impacting the performance of other devices.