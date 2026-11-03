7 Foldable Finds From Walmart That Are Great For Camping

When you're getting ready to go camping, you need to account for a surprising amount of gear. From tents to food to other supplies, space in your car can quickly become scarce, so gear that compacts and is easy to pack is incredibly important. While you can get by with just the necessities of a tent and sleeping bag, it will likely be a far more enjoyable experience if you can also pack a couple of creature comforts for the campsite.

As such, foldable camping gear is fantastic when you're planning for a trip. However, you can't always be sure of the quality of something you order from Amazon if you're not going for brand names or you just don't have time to wait for it to ship. Walmart has a bunch of fantastic options you can take advantage of, and you can pick them up right at your local store.