7 Foldable Finds From Walmart That Are Great For Camping
When you're getting ready to go camping, you need to account for a surprising amount of gear. From tents to food to other supplies, space in your car can quickly become scarce, so gear that compacts and is easy to pack is incredibly important. While you can get by with just the necessities of a tent and sleeping bag, it will likely be a far more enjoyable experience if you can also pack a couple of creature comforts for the campsite.
As such, foldable camping gear is fantastic when you're planning for a trip. However, you can't always be sure of the quality of something you order from Amazon if you're not going for brand names or you just don't have time to wait for it to ship. Walmart has a bunch of fantastic options you can take advantage of, and you can pick them up right at your local store.
Ozark Trail Director Chair with Side Table
A fabric folding chair is nothing new, being seen not only on the camping grounds, but pretty much anywhere outside where you want to sit down for decades now. However, that doesn't mean this foldable outdoor classic can't be improved, and that's exactly what the Ozark Trail Director Chair does.
For starters, this is wider than the average folding chair, at about 19 inches wide. In general, the typical width for a fabric folding chair is between 17 and 20 inches, so Ozark Trail's chair is on the higher end of the spectrum. In addition, you get a useful little side table that has a slot for a device and a cup cradle for your drink. This chair doesn't have cradles built into the armrests like standard foldable chairs do, so it is a nice compromise — and might even be an improvement.
Ozark Trail Folding Camping Cot
Sometimes, the best gear you can bring camping isn't strictly necessary, but gear that feels almost luxurious and will make your experience so much better overall. While you can (and perhaps have) slept with just a sleeping bag in your tent, you know how much an errant twig or rock can ruin your sleep. A camping cot may not be something you consider to pack, but getting yourself off the ground can do wonders for your sleep without resorting to something like an inflatable mattress.
Ozark Trail's Folding Camping Cot doesn't require assembly; simply unfold and secure it to have an elevated space to set up your sleeping bag. It's not too elevated, though, and the cot isn't so tall that it's hard to use in a low-top tent. It also supports up to 300 pounds, so you don't need to worry about it not supporting your weight.
Mainstays Folding Card Table and Folding Chairs Set
One of the hardest things to handle when you're camping with a group is simply seating and where to put stuff. As such, a table is an essential find to elevate your camping, and something simple like this Folding Card Table and Folding Chairs Set can help a lot with this problem.
This four-chair and 34-inch square table combo isn't particularly special, but it feels like a practical necessity for group camping outings. Wherever you end up, there's no guarantee benches or seating will be available for everyone, and that can get frustrating fast.
For just around $75, you can have seating for four, plus a table big enough to keep food and other tools off the ground easily. Finally, since the table folds flat, it'll be easy to put it at the bottom of a trunk and stack your other gear on top.
Ozark Trail Multi-Purpose Big Bucket Folding Wagon Cart
All the great foldable camping gear in the world doesn't mean much if it's a pain to carry to the campsite. Yes, foldable cots and tables are fantastic, but who wants to make a bunch of trips to and from the car to get them? A utility or service cart is a good solution, but a foldable cart like the Ozark Trail Big Bucket Folding Cart is even better.
This cart can hold 260 pounds of gear, making it incredibly easy to pack up and roll to the campsite. What could be multiple trips becomes one or two. When you're done, you simply fold up the cart and tuck it away — taking up minimal room in your trunk. This is also great for something like a beach day, where carrying all your supplies can be a pain and often means a longer walk than at a drive-up campsite. It's always nice to get a variety of uses out of any gear, after all.
Ozark Trail 19-inch Folding Camp Side Table
If you want a camping table but don't need something as large as the Mainstays table set above, the Ozark Trail Folding Camp Side Table is a good alternative. This table is a square table that's about 18 inches, and it's 19 inches tall. The table itself weighs only about 4.5 pounds, and it can support 35 pounds on its relatively small frame. It's perfect for unpacking supplies and other gadgets on your camping trip.
This is perfect for solo or couple camping trips — times when you need something small and easy to carry to a campsite but don't need a bulkier table or extra chairs. Also, since this table is only $15, you won't be too concerned about the tabletop getting dinged or scratched.
Given the size, this smaller folding table can be useful outside of camping, too. If you need a side table on your patio or a place to set down some sides for an outdoor barbecue, this little table has many helpful uses.
Suproot Camping Collapsible Stool
Suproot's Camping Collapsible Stool is a bit different compared to a lot of the other picks on this list. This stool does more than just fold in; it's a full-on collapsible seat that compacts into a disc, complete with a carrying strap for easy transport.
You might look at a stool like this and wonder how it doesn't collapse when you're sitting on it. The Suproot stool uses a fish-scale design that reinforces the stool's clasps and joints at the bottom, keeping it at the height you choose. It also supports up to 400 pounds, so you don't have to worry about it only holding a child's weight.
Given how compact it is, it's easy to throw this stool in your trunk and not worry about taking it out again. You can always make sure you have somewhere off the ground to sit, camping or otherwise.
Ozark Trail Camping Love Seat
Folding chairs are all well and good, but how about a foldable camping love seat? The Ozark Trail Camping Love Seat is just that. This foldable chair is specifically designed with two adults in mind, and its construction fully supports that.
You'll get a bit more padding than a standard folding chair, so you won't feel discomfort when sitting on the support bars. Each side can also support up to 250 pounds, for a total weight limit of 500 pounds. Opting for essentially a 2-in-1 foldable chair means you lose out on cup holders built into the armrests, but this loveseat has mesh pockets on each side where you can store small essentials.
This particular foldable chair is also a fantastic gift for the camping enthusiast couple in your life, giving them some great seating in a highly portable form. At only about 15 pounds, it's easier to carry than two regular folding chairs and can make setting up a campsite even quicker.
Methodology
To make sure that you can pick up these items for camping anytime, we focused on products that we could find in stock at our local Walmart stores. Since Walmart's online storefront allows third-party seller listings, it can be difficult to confirm whether what you're buying ships directly from Walmart. While stock will vary by physical location, we were able to confirm that all of the above, and in particular the Ozark Trail products, are available for pickup.
If you're looking at the above products and don't see them available at your local store, make sure the online listing says 'Sold and shipped by Walmart.com' to avoid purchasing from a third-party vendor.