9 Pieces Of Camping Gear Worth Buying From Lowe's (And 3 To Skip)

Camping without the right equipment can quickly bring some nightmare scenarios into your adventure. If your tent isn't capable of handling a peppering of rain, for instance, you're bound to have a rough night's sleep. Similarly, without fire lighting gear or robust cooking equipment, feeding yourself can become a much more involved task that sets the whole trip off on the wrong foot. Investing in quality camping gear that's built for the unknowns of the world outside your front door is crucial ahead of even a short trip. There are lots of outlets that can help in this task, including places like Harbor Freight, carrying a fairly extensive camping section.

Lowe's is naturally another prime example of a home improvement and DIY support outlet that offers an abundance of camping tools and equipment. The retailer frequently features solid deals, and the brand is also unique in the fact that none of its products tagged with the camping label have earned average ratings below 4 stars with the exception of a few that have garnered single-digit rating figures from buyers, standing as outliers as a result. These nine pieces of camping gear are among some of the highest rated options from Lowe's, and each one offers plenty of value in establishing or upgrading a complete set of camping equipment to support your next trip. In addition, there are three other pieces of gear carried by Lowe's that still tend to get good ratings but are priced too high in comparison to competing models. They appear to offer good experiences for users, but their value when considering the financial side is a little skewed.