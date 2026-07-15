9 Practical Camping Gadgets You Can Find At Harbor Freight
Campers across the country yearn for their next trip out into the wilds just beyond the edges of their tidy communities. Entering into the forest or pitching a tent on a beach for an overnight stay brings about a powerful, almost magical atmosphere. Even if fleeting, these are moments of adventure, great relaxation, and bonding with those closest to you. Camping requires some gear to make the most of the trip, though. There are plenty of camping-specific brands out there to consider, as well as some valuable options from your favorite power tool brands, like Makita's Outdoor Adventure lineup. Harbor Freight is yet another name to add to this list of solid sources for quality camping essentials.
Harbor Freight's store shelves are loaded with stuff that could make you upcoming camping trip a little easier. The store is known for its tools, workspace storage options, and automotive equipment, but plenty of camping gear is also prominently featured in its catalog. These great options are featured at reasonable prices, with high praise in the form of collective buyer ratings, and plenty of functionality where you need it the most.
Thunderbolt Solar 7 Watt Solar Panel Kit
The Thunderbolt Solar 7 Watt Solar Panel Kit is listed at a clearance price of $30, making it a solid bargain for a small power support system to keep your phone and other similar devices charged. It's one of six solar panel options currently offered by the brand, providing just a glimpse of the wider Thunderbolt Solar catalog. But it could be incredibly useful when space is of the essence. This model is a 13.4-inch square that weighs just over 2.5 pounds. This makes it relatively easy to stuff into a duffel bag or hiking rucksack to carry along with you in an effort to maintain GPS devices, communication tools, and more. The kit also features a set of adapters for use in a range of configurations, including with the classic car cigarette lighter outlet.
The panel can be used for road trips, as well. It can maintain 12V batteries on RV's and other similar recreational vehicles like boats or ATVs. While away from reliable plug-in power, carrying a piece of equipment like this helps maintain your batteries and their connection to the outside world, even when you're planning a lengthy or particularly remote voyage out into the wilderness.
Bauer 20V Compact Radio with Bluetooth
Camping in silence can be a valuable way to connect with loved ones and the nature that surrounds you, but the value of that quiet only extends so far. When sitting around in the evening or even during a hike through wilderness, portable music devices can help lift spirits and get the fun started. There are lots of options to support streaming or other audio playback functions, but one that can pull double duty is the $40 Bauer 20V Compact Radio with Bluetooth. It's a heavy duty jobsite radio that weighs only 1.5 pounds and features squat overall dimensions. The tool is easy to throw in a camping pack after you've finished working on jobs around the house, and using it in its "native" context.
The radio offers AM and FM station tuning as well as the ability to stream from your device. It operates with an integrated Bluetooth function that allows you to stream from up to 40 feet away and it also utilizes an auxiliary jack to connect mobile media devices that still feature this element. When paired with a relatively small 3.0Ah Bauer battery it delivers up to 30 hours of continuous playback and also includes added features like a digital clock and a USB power outlet that allows you to charge phones and other devices while on the go.
Foldable Camping Table
Harbor Freight's Foldable Camping Table comes in either blue or green and folds down into two pieces. It also comes with a portable carrying case for easy travel and storage. Harbor Freight carries a few different outdoor lifestyle products in this same vein, but this particular gadget features an interesting pop-up action that can be assembled or packed down and ready to cart away in just seconds. It features a 30-inch diameter canvas tabletop with four built in cup holders. There's a lower shelf built into the unit, and the whole ordeal is set on a rugged steel frame for durability in even challenging outdoor conditions.
The table is priced at $25, making it an inexpensive option to add a bit of home comfort to your next outdoor pursuit. It weighs 5.3 pounds and its polyester build makes offers water resistance, which si always nice. Surprisingly, perhaps, the canvas table has the ability to support up to 50 pounds on its top, giving it the ability to operate in a wide range of use cases while you're out on an adventure.
Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool
Most campers will bring along a small knife, machete, or axe, but something offering a little broader configurability is sometimes the better option, given all the little tasks that can pop up around the campsite. The Gordon 20-in-1 Multi-Tool is an inexpensive everyday carry solution that features 20 different tools built into its slim frame. It compares directly to a $130 Leatherman model but retails for just $40. In fact, this model is among some that we've highlighted in the past as a multi-tool that can outshine Leatherman in both price and feature inclusions.
The multi-tool is built from stainless steel in both its frame and blades, offering good durability even in harsh conditions like backwoods camping. The tool features one handed blade deployment to make engaging the tool while performing other tasks easier. It also features integrated locking elements to keep each of the individual tools secured when not in use for a safer overall experience. Naturally, the multi-tool has been rated highly by hundreds of buyers, and it's easy to see why. It weighs less than 1 pound and delivers coverage across a kaleidoscope of potential usage needs. It includes scissors, a diamond coated file, multiple cutting blades, and of course a pliers head with multi-area gripping capability and a cutting edge.
10x50 Wide-Angle Binoculars
Harbor Freight's 10x50 Wide-Angle Binoculars are another option that compares favorably to alternative brands in price and functionality, delivering a wide angle view with 10-by-50 magnification power that offers a range of view of 1,000 yards for just $20. The binoculars come with foldable rubber eye cups and an adjustable focus to make the wide angle panoramic view crystal clear at whatever distance you're seeking to explore.
The binoculars also come with a case and a neck strap (as well as lens caps and a cleaning cloth), and the product is made with a rubber coated aluminum frame to provide a lightweight build and good durability metrics that can support a drop or other mishaps that may frequently occur while on a hike. Binoculars are a basic piece of gear that hikers and campers will want to bring into their kit. But plenty of options on the market easily run up into the triple digits in price. These are an inexpensive and highly rated viewing option to amplify your adventures without breaking the bank.
Braun 2,000 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Lantern/Battery Bank
The Braun 2,000 Lumen Rechargeable Waterproof LED Lantern/Battery Bank's dual-purpose mandate supports a broad set of camping needs. Weighing just over 1.5 pounds, the tool offers 110 square feet of illumination range when deployed with its soft shade cover to project light in a target direction alongside three brightness modes and the ability to produce 360-degree total coverage. In total, the lantern offers five individual, core functionalities. It features a red light for visibility without disturbing others around the campsite, a spotlight on the bottom of the tool, an SOS mode and an 8,000 mAh battery bank that's more than capable of charging up phones and other electronic devices via USB cord.
The tool is listed for $48 and features all the hallmarks of an excellent outdoor illumination unit that buyers may be seeking for their next adventure. It's waterproof with an IPX7 rating and features a floating construction that allows it to linger on the surface if it ends up dunked in a river or lake. There's a storage compartment built into the tool too, and it offers a folding handle alongside a mounting hook for even more versatility on the go or while setting up your campsite for the evening.
Bauer 20V Zero to 160 PSI Inflator
A small inflator can be a big help to those looking bring some of the comforts of home along when they decide to rough it. You don't necessarily have to sleep on the hard ground while camping, and having the ability to quickly blow up small air mattresses to place inside your tent makes a world of difference during the layout process. The Bauer 20V Zero to 160 PSI Inflator is available for $30 at its regular price or $20 until the end of July for Inside Track Club members. The tool itself weighs 1.73 pounds and features a 19-inch hose with a minuscule overall body size. It delivers a maximum pressure of 160 PSI, more than enough to inflate everything from tires on a car to air mattresses and sports balls to support the leisure activities you're seeking.
The tool features a pressure gauge that's intuitive and easy to read, alongside an ergonomic pistol grip handle that offers plenty of comfort and control over the tool's high pressure output for fast inflation. It includes onboard storage for nozzle and needle accessories so that you can keep all of your inflation gear in one place. The tool is also built with included strap slots to allow the unit to be attached to a bag or belt for easy carrying as you hike to your destination or pack up your gear to change locations or head home.
2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper
The 2-in-1 Rechargeable Camping Lantern and Bug Zapper can be a real lifesaver when camping in the summer. Any time you spend a night in the wilderness you'll need at least some form of lighting to find your way around after the Sun sets. But during certain seasons it's also critically important to protect yourself against mosquitoes and other bugs that flock to arms and legs. Getting chewed up the local wildlife is a surefire way to put a damper on your camping trip, so many people bring bug spray, mosquito-beating gadgets, and other support elements to help minimize this risk. This tool adds yet another line of defense, featuring an integrated bug zapper that will keep nuisance insects away from you.
The gizmo is priced at $15 and offers 20-plus hours of runtime while recharging via a micro-USB cable. This means that if you've brought along a battery pack to keep your gear powered up it's entirely possible to recharge this tool during the day and continue using it for multiple nights in a row without issue. The light features three brightness settings up to 200 lumens at its peak and it features a built in stand as well as a hook to let it hang from the top of your tent or some other piece of gear in your setup.
Icon 800 Lumen Magnetic Handheld Foldable Work Light
The Icon 800 Lumen Magnetic Handheld Foldable Work Light is a great option for mechanics looking for something to help illuminate tight spaces and other areas under the hood, but it could be equally valuable for people heading away into the darkness of the nighttime wilderness. The tool is very small, so it'll fit in a pocket easily. It features an 800-lumen maximum output, with a bar light that can shine plenty of brightness throughout your camping area. The light is priced at $40 and has been rated by over 3,800 buyers, lending it plenty of credence as a quality choice. It even comes in four colorways — a black option and three more vibrant choices.
The tool can be used as a handheld work light, but its magnetic base can also stick onto ferrous metals that you may have available. This might not be as useful on a camping trip as it would be in a workshop, but the added functionality will let you stick it to certain components that may be in your pack for some extra support when the moment calls for hands-free lighting. The slim build allows it to be primarily useful as a handheld tool, but you might be surprised at how often the ability to stick the light to something can come up even when outside and away from your typical shop equipment.
Methodology
Each of these products have been rated by at least 300 Harbor Freight buyers. All feature average ratings at or above 4.3 stars alongside favorable prices that bring together good camping equipment with cost effective sentiments to make the outdoor pursuit more approachable for any kind of enthusiast.