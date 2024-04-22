All About Thunderbolt Solar Panels (And Where You Can Find Them)
Everyone knows solar panels are a potentially worthwhile investment. Sure, there are some hidden costs associated with solar panels that need to be taken into consideration, but installing them can pay off in the long run. Not only are you helping the environment by switching to solar, but you can also save money you would otherwise spend on electricity bills.
The problem is that solar panel systems take a long time to pay for themselves. Even if you qualify for the federal solar tax credit, you still have to invest a considerable amount of money upfront. Besides, if you don't own your home, or if you live in an apartment complex, installing solar panels may not be a feasible option in the first place. Portable solar panels, on the other hand, are budget-friendly, and, in most cases, you don't need permits to use them.
There are plenty of options to choose from nowadays, but Thunderbolt Solar's solar panels stand out. Here's what you need to know about them.
Where to buy Thunderbolt Solar panels
You can purchase Thunderbolt Solar panels through Harbor Freight's online store. If you prefer to shop in person, Harbor Freight boasts more than 1,500 stores across the United States. You might also be able to find Thunderbolt Solar panels on Amazon and other e-commerce sites, but we found that Harbor Freight sells a wider range at consistently lower prices across all Thunderbolt Solar products.
Harbor Freight currently offers seven Thunderbolt Solar panels. The prices range from $14.99 to $149.99, so there's a panel for every budget. Additionally, the store also sells batteries, battery maintainers, charge regulators, solar connectors, connection cable kits, and other essential solar panel accessories.
That being said, you'll likely get the most value for your money if you opt for a solar panel kit, especially if you're starting from scratch. At the time of writing, five affordable Thunderbolt Solar panel kits are available for purchase on Harbor Freight's online store.
Thunderbolt Solar panels reviews
The top-rated Thunderbolt Solar product at Harbor Freight's online store is the 100 Watt Monocrystalline Solar Panel, with 4.8 out of five stars from nearly 800 customer reviews. It's advertised as a durable solar panel that can deliver 100 watts of power. There are a few negative reviews, however, and the most common complaint appears to be the power output, with users claiming that the panel produces less power than advertised.
According to Harbor Freight, these issues have nothing to do with the solar panel itself. "Many devices, like small Portable Power Stations, can only accept 40 to 60 Watts input power. Connecting a 100W Solar Panel to these devices will not damage them, but they cannot use the full wattage the panel supplies. Devices that can accept more than 100 watts can still be limited by the charge controller. For example, if you are using a PWM charge controller, it can lower the output of your solar panel by 30%, making a 100W panel look like it is only supplying 70 Watts," the company says.
The Thunderbolt Solar panel accessories Harbor Freight sells are not as highly-rated as the panels themselves, however. The 30 Amp Solar Charge Controller, for example, has a rating of 3.6 stars out of five. Several verified buyers claim the product stopped working after three months, while others found it too expensive for what it offers.
In short, it appears that Thunderbolt Solar panels are well worth the money, while some accessories may not be. Also, remember that portable solar panels in general are meant for charging smartphones and laptops, powering small kitchen appliances, and such. If your goal is to power high-energy-consumption devices in your household, you need to invest in a proper solar panel system.