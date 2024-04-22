All About Thunderbolt Solar Panels (And Where You Can Find Them)

Everyone knows solar panels are a potentially worthwhile investment. Sure, there are some hidden costs associated with solar panels that need to be taken into consideration, but installing them can pay off in the long run. Not only are you helping the environment by switching to solar, but you can also save money you would otherwise spend on electricity bills.

The problem is that solar panel systems take a long time to pay for themselves. Even if you qualify for the federal solar tax credit, you still have to invest a considerable amount of money upfront. Besides, if you don't own your home, or if you live in an apartment complex, installing solar panels may not be a feasible option in the first place. Portable solar panels, on the other hand, are budget-friendly, and, in most cases, you don't need permits to use them.

There are plenty of options to choose from nowadays, but Thunderbolt Solar's solar panels stand out. Here's what you need to know about them.