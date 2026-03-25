4 Costco Finds To Elevate Your Car Camping Experience

Whether it's campfires, s'mores, stargazing, hikes, or something else, camping means something different to everyone, from a cozy backyard retreat to a rugged wilderness adventure and everything in between. There are many different ways to camp — you can pitch a tent, rent a cabin, or invest in an RV, but perhaps the best option for a rookie camper is car camping.

Car camping is rather self-explanatory: you drive to your preferred camping spot and use your vehicle, rather than a tent or a camper, for shelter. It's recommended for beginners because it allows you to bring along more equipment and supplies, and it may be more comfortable for those that are nervous about sleeping in the great outdoors. It's also easy to move camp and explore several areas without the hassle of packing up all your gear and tent and adds a layer of safety that families with young children or those camping alone may appreciate. If you want to explore the area, simply lock your belongings in your vehicle and take a hike!

You'll want to bring along more than just marshmallows and graham crackers, of course. Typical supplies include cooking gear and a cooler, a sleeping bag or air mattress, lighting, camp chairs, and safety supplies like a first aid kit. Whether you're gearing up for your inaugural trip or already a seasoned camper, these Costco finds will turn an adventure into an experience. Remember, you'll need a Costco membership to score these deals. If you're not already a member, plans start at $65 a year.