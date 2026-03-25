4 Costco Finds To Elevate Your Car Camping Experience
Whether it's campfires, s'mores, stargazing, hikes, or something else, camping means something different to everyone, from a cozy backyard retreat to a rugged wilderness adventure and everything in between. There are many different ways to camp — you can pitch a tent, rent a cabin, or invest in an RV, but perhaps the best option for a rookie camper is car camping.
Car camping is rather self-explanatory: you drive to your preferred camping spot and use your vehicle, rather than a tent or a camper, for shelter. It's recommended for beginners because it allows you to bring along more equipment and supplies, and it may be more comfortable for those that are nervous about sleeping in the great outdoors. It's also easy to move camp and explore several areas without the hassle of packing up all your gear and tent and adds a layer of safety that families with young children or those camping alone may appreciate. If you want to explore the area, simply lock your belongings in your vehicle and take a hike!
You'll want to bring along more than just marshmallows and graham crackers, of course. Typical supplies include cooking gear and a cooler, a sleeping bag or air mattress, lighting, camp chairs, and safety supplies like a first aid kit. Whether you're gearing up for your inaugural trip or already a seasoned camper, these Costco finds will turn an adventure into an experience. Remember, you'll need a Costco membership to score these deals. If you're not already a member, plans start at $65 a year.
Rooftop tent
If your vehicle doesn't offer enough cargo room for comfortable sleeping or you'd rather use that space for storing your supplies, a rooftop tent may be the perfect solution. Rooftop tents maximize your cargo space, provide protection from wildlife, and are often more comfortable than a sleeping bag spread out across folded down seats. They are also just fun, especially for kids.
This tent is a bit of an investment, costing $1,599.99, but it's made with a flame-retardant fabric and has an aluminum hard shell cover. It can be easily set up in just a few minutes and provides space for up to three adults. You also won't need to invest in a separate mattress; a two-inch thick foam mattress is included, along with a lightweight aluminum ladder so everyone can easily reach the tent.
The material is water-resistant and the windows are covered with insect-proof netting. There's an LED light inside, along with ceiling and side wall storage for your clothes or lamps. It's made to fit "nearly any vehicle," according to Costco, as long as you have a cross bar that can hold up to 165 pounds.
Portable shower
Car camping allows you to get off the beaten path and explore away from the crowds. Remote sites that only offer basic amenities, may be inexpensive or even free, but you'll need to come prepared. This Rinsekit Pro Portable Shower, available at Costco for $159.99, may be primitive, but we'd bet it will be welcome after a dusty hike on a hot day.
Even if you don't plan on using this to wash your body, you can use a portable shower to stay cool, clean your dishes and equipment, rinse your veggies, and even wash up a muddy dog. The Rinsekit Pro offers up to six minutes of high-pressure spray. It comes with a 12-volt 5Ah battery and two charging cables for the wall and car. The included hose has five spray settings, and the water temperature will reach 110 degrees Fahrenheit. This shower weighs thirteen pounds when it's empty and 42 pounds when full of water.
Safety gear
If you're camping in bear country, and there are several steps you should take to stay safe, such as suspending food off the ground and keeping your camp area scent-free. You'll also want to carry bear spray. This deterrent can be used on the trail or if a bear tries to encroach on your campsite. Costco's UDAP Bear Spray with Griz Guard Holsters is EPA-registered, meaning it is meant specifically to deter bears and other predators. The two-pack costs $49.99 and the canisters have a long-range spray that will reach up to 40 feet. It's designed to be deployed quickly and comes with a holster and belt clip.
Costco also carries a three-pack of the Guard Dog Security Air Horn, which can be used for a myriad of reasons when camping. Like bear spray, it can be used to scare off wildlife before it gets too close, preventing surprise encounters. An air horn is also an effective tool for alerting others if a camper gets lost or finds themselves in another type of dangerous situation. These air horns can be heard up to one mile away and are lightweight for easy carrying.
Prep & cook table
Described as "perfect for camping trips" by one reviewer, the CORE Prep & Cook FlexRail Table is a must if you plan to cook out during your car camping experience. This table folds flat to easily slide in your vehicle when not in use, and it has a single-hand adjustment with four height levels. Not only does this table make an appropriate surface for meal prep, it has a rust-resistant slotted grilling surface that is safe for hot cookware. Of course, if you're not using a top-notch camping grill or hot pots and pans, you can cover that side with a removable prep surface cover.
This table has an integrated trash bag holder and paper towel holder, so you'll be prepared for those messy s'mores. It also has four accessory hooks, an attached basket to hold your odds and ends, and two cupholders. The steel frame is treated to keep the table rust-free, and it has a UV-fade resistant surface. This table weighs only 40 pounds and has oversized pinch-free buttons for easy setup.