5 Of The Best New One UI 9.0 Features Added To Your Samsung Phone

If you're shopping for a high-end Android smartphone in the U.S., a Samsung Galaxy device is always an easy recommendation. They come with some of the most powerful internals available on a smartphone, bright displays, and a handful of niche additions like the S Pen on the Galaxy S26 Ultra or foldable displays on the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip models. Samsung users also enjoy up to seven years of OS updates, which means new Samsung Galaxy features are always on the horizon, even if you don't upgrade your phone every couple of years.

One UI 9 is currently Samsung's latest software offering, and it brings new features, a couple of visual changes, and the usual set of bug fixes and performance improvements that we've come to expect from new software updates. Compatible models include the Galaxy S23 series and newer, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and newer, the Galaxy Z Flip 5 and newer, and select Galaxy A-series phones. The Galaxy Tab S9 series and newer are also supported. If you haven't updated to One UI 9 already, you can do so by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung makes a wide variety of smartphones, so it's worth noting that some of the features in One UI 9 might not be compatible with every phone that receives the update. Regardless, there is a little bit of everything sprinkled in this Android 17 update, from visual and customization tweaks to smaller but useful quality-of-life improvements.