4 Of The Best AI-Free Android Phones

Whether we want it or not, AI is creeping into more of the devices we use everyday. The race for AI adoption continues to play out across a variety of sectors, with smartphones being an important frontier. And while there is some amount of AI adoption that is spurring smartphone sales and upgrade cycles, there is still a significant number of customers who resist it. A report from Circana shows just how many users don't want AI on their phones, and there is a growing number of users who yearn for the days of dumb phones.

But AI creep is real, and it's hard to escape; finding a phone that doesn't have AI baked into the device at a silicon-level means, in most cases, going back several generations to phones that are discontinued. And while a discontinued phone can still be a solid phone, these phones are no longer software supported –- meaning they will no longer get OS and security updates from the manufacturer. And while using a phone under those circumstances is largely a personal decision, it's also one that security experts don't generally recommend.

To that end, we've managed to round up four of the best AI-free (mostly) Android phones that are still within their software support lifecycle, though some of the availability on these phones will vary by region.