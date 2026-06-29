4 Of The Best AI-Free Android Phones
Whether we want it or not, AI is creeping into more of the devices we use everyday. The race for AI adoption continues to play out across a variety of sectors, with smartphones being an important frontier. And while there is some amount of AI adoption that is spurring smartphone sales and upgrade cycles, there is still a significant number of customers who resist it. A report from Circana shows just how many users don't want AI on their phones, and there is a growing number of users who yearn for the days of dumb phones.
But AI creep is real, and it's hard to escape; finding a phone that doesn't have AI baked into the device at a silicon-level means, in most cases, going back several generations to phones that are discontinued. And while a discontinued phone can still be a solid phone, these phones are no longer software supported –- meaning they will no longer get OS and security updates from the manufacturer. And while using a phone under those circumstances is largely a personal decision, it's also one that security experts don't generally recommend.
To that end, we've managed to round up four of the best AI-free (mostly) Android phones that are still within their software support lifecycle, though some of the availability on these phones will vary by region.
Samsung Galaxy A17
Samsung's A-series is the company's entry-level line of smartphones, and they are cheaper than its S-series. The Samsung Galaxy A17 5G is at the bottom of the stack at $174.99, while the line tops out at $549.99 for the Galaxy A57 5G. While the phones differ in price and features, one common thread between them is the lack of Galaxy AI, which is Samsung's on-device and cloud-based AI processing, as Galaxy AI support starts with the S24 Ultra and later models.
While Samsung's A-series don't have integrated AI, Samsung — like other phone makers — has been working towards democratizing its AI features across more of its products. In the case of the A-series, this means that newer Android updates have enabled AI features like Circle to Search and the Gemini App. The good news is that both of these can be disabled, and you can delete the Gemini app entirely.
Samsung will support the A17 with six years of software updates, carrying the device through 2031. Also worth mentioning is its predecessor, the A16, which is also set to receive six years of updates and should be supported until 2030. While Samsung doesn't sell the A16 anymore, it can be found online for around $150.
Fairphone 6
A truly unique player in the phone market, and one that often flies under the radar, is Fairphone. The Dutch-based company has been around since 2013, and has championed repairability and environmental consciousness in its products, which is evident based on the Fairphone's modular design that allows all of the core components to be accessible and serviceable. It is also notably one of the only smartphone lines to continually receive the prestigious 10/10 repair score from iFixit. The latest Fairphone 6 model picks up where the excellent Fairphone 5 left off, which itself is still expected to be supported through 2031.
The only AI support on Fairphone devices comes by way of Google Gemini, which Fairphone promises can be disabled. Fairphone is also unique in that it supports its devices with eight years of software updates, which is ahead of both Google and Apple. The Fairphone 6 launched with Android 15, but is now running Android 16, and Fairphone also has an option for running Murena's /e/OS, a privacy-focused and open-source Android fork (LineageOS, specifically) that does not contain any proprietary Google apps or services.
The biggest issue with getting your hands on a Fairphone 6, is that they're not widely available in the United States at time of writing. Fairphone is slowly working on U.S. availability; the /e/OS Fairphone 6 is currently available in the U.S. from the Murena store.
OnePlus 12
Another older Android phone that manages to mostly avoid AI is the OnePlus 12, which launched back in early 2024. In our review, we called it the right phone for the right price, noting its focus on hardware and performance, as well as the distinct lack of AI features. As a reminder, OnePlus devices run the home-brewed OxygenOS, with the latest version being built on top of Android 14. OxygenOS remains a bit of an acquired taste, even among Android users, so just know that before taking the plunge on a OP phone.
While the OnePlus 12 didn't initially launch with AI features or chip-level AI functionality, OnePlus did retroactively add some amount of cloud-based AI with subsequent OS updates based on Android 15. There's some debate on how easy it is to disable these features on the phone itself, but there is some consistency in apps and settings across all Android devices, so many AI features can be turned off in the settings menu. There also appears to be workarounds in the form of apps like Canta and Shizuku, which allow you to uninstall or disable some features without root access, if all else fails.
Sony Xperia 1 VI
Sony exited the U.S. smartphone market some time ago, opting not to bring new Xperia models to the states, such as the Xperia 1 VI and Xperia 1 VII. Sony's handsets were already for a very niche market, targeting a particular subset of users who prioritized photography and camera hardware. While these phones aren't completely devoid of AI, in the case of the Xperia 1 VI, it's limited to the camera. Sony's smartphones use its Mobile Bravia image engine, which uses certain AI algorithms to process photos and add certain filters to them. The good news is this can be turned off in the phone's settings.
Like the Fairphone we already mentioned, the Sony Xperia 1 VI is hard to come by. It's mostly available in Asia, Europe, and Canada. There are ways potential buyers can get one, but it's important to take note of the different versions of the phone, as they support different 5G frequency bands depending on the region they're meant to serve. Not all carriers necessarily support the same bands, and not all phone manufacturers include them in their phones. The Sony Xperia 1 V is also worth a look, and is among several phone models worth buying used.