Chevy's Maxed-Out 2026 Tahoe High Country Is Real Luxury, But The Math Is Painful

I have quite the affinity for the Chevy Tahoe. A 1999 Tahoe was a staple of my late childhood and served valiently as the family car for hundreds of thousands of miles. My dad still has it, in fact. It still runs, and the odometer just climbed over 370,000 miles. The Tahoe is by far my favored American SUV, and if it allowed economically, I would buy one in a heartbeat without a second thought.

However, I can't let the GM-colored glasses get in the way of my job of reviewing and evaluating cars as objectively as I can. A 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe High Country arrived in my driveway, so it was time to see if the Tahoe I loved as a kid (and still love) has evolved much in 27 years.

I was also quite excited to show my dad what kind of automotive technology and luxury can be shoved into a truck-based SUV. Just for a laugh, I parked the new Tahoe next to the 1999 Tahoe and the new SUV is almost comically bigger in every dimension. The Tahoe was comparatively huge in 1999 and it has only gotten bigger.