Ford Needs Its Dinosaurs

Ford has some relative dinosaurs in its lineup, but in the age of hybrids, EVs, and increasingly connected vehicles — and yes, Ford also has all three — the presence of some Cretaceous-era vehicles is actually a good thing. There is currently no hybrid version of the Mustang; you can still buy a short cab, long bed, 5.0 V8-powered F-150 with only two-wheel drive. The Bronco and Ranger are decidedly old-tech 4x4s. Look, there's literally a Raptor in Ford's lineup.

That's not to say Ford refuses to innovate. All of those vehicles can be equipped with modern, turbocharged EcoBoost engines that make a ton of power without demanding vast displacement; all have Apple CarPlay (take that, General Motors); and often they can be equipped with Ford's driver assistance tech, BlueCruise, which allows hands-free driving on certain roads.

Ford has managed to do something a little rare in today's automotive landscape and, if we are going by sales numbers, it has worked really well. Ford is keeping its dinosaurs alive.