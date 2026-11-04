5 Cars You Might Not Know Have 12-Cylinder Engines

A lot of people associate the 12-cylinder engine with power, prestige, opulence, luxury, and many other buzzwords, something that's no accident. Through both design and clever marketing, the 12-cylinder engine, especially in V12 form, is among the smoothest engine designs. That's because the engine is inherently just two straight sixes stuck together on a single crankshaft, with the straight six in particular being an incredibly balanced platform. It's one of the straight six's main advantages – with perfect engine balance comes no need for balance shafts. The V12 inherits this trait, making it exceptional for luxury and high-performance cars.

Of course, there are still plenty of downsides to the V12 engine. They're physically massive, complex, and drink fuel, to name a few, but who cares? You have a 12-cylinder engine under the hood? There's something inherently interesting and, frankly, cool about these powerplants. Not the least of which because they're quite rare today, likely because they're so complex and take up so much space. You can't satisfy EPA requirements or make an aerodynamic car nearly as easily with a V12 as you could with a turbo V6, after all.

That said, there are still a surprising amount of cars with 12-cylinder engines under the hood, including the elusive W12, and some of them even use alternative fuels. We've come to expect to see a V12 under your typical Ferrari supercar or 1990s to 2000s hypercar, granted, but what about the weirder stuff? Regular cars, SUVs, vehicles from more "pedestrian" manufacturers, and so on? That's our focus here. Let's discuss some of the oddest cars to feature an already odd engine by modern standards.