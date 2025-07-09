Which Cars Come With The Widest Tires From The Factory? (And Why Are They So Wide?)

If you ever look at a high-power sports car or an exotic supercar from the back, you might notice its extremely wide tires. Some of these vehicles utilize tires that are twice as wide as many subcompacts, but which ones come with the absolute widest set? And why bother with such wide tires, anyway?

In this article, we'll be looking exclusively at production cars, so vehicles like race cars and motorcycles are off-limits. However, we will have to stretch the definition of "factory-production car," since virtually all of these vehicles are limited-production, high-end exotics. Most people will go their whole live without ever seeing one of them in the wild. If you're more interested in learning about the widest tires ever used on a racing vehicle, then look no further than Top Fuel dragsters. These cars actually use their tires like a transmission, with the tire changing its shape through centrifugal force when the driver hits the throttle.

Tires themselves have drastically evolved since the dawn of the automobile, but their purpose remains the same: They are the interface between the car and the road. As such, their primary function is to grip the surface of the road. The more rubber is in contact with the road, the highest the grip. And while there are many great tire brands around the world, not all of them make them quite as wide as what we're looking for.