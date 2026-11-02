4 Retro Handheld Gaming Consoles You May Have Never Heard About

From the Steam Deck to the Nintendo Switch 2, handheld gaming consoles thrive in the modern era. To be fair, there hasn't been much of a time in which they have gone away, since portable gaming has been popular for decades now. Be that as it may, there have been a few devices that almost feel lost to the sands of time.

Some of these handheld consoles had grand ambitions, but they didn't have the lasting power of something like Nintendo's Game Boy. In some instances, they may have been ahead of the curve, or trying to rewrite the standards of their era, yet gamers weren't quite ready to open their arms and welcome them into their homes and hearts. Or maybe they were just too darn expensive!

Even so, it's fun to look back at the history of gaming and see the retro handheld gaming consoles that you may have never heard about — unless you were there in the moment, of course. From the Sega Nomad to the Milton Bradley Microvision, let's explore these blasts from the past.