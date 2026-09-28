5 Classic Tiger Electronics Handhelds That Are Pure Nostalgia Today

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Back in the 1970s, if you wanted to play a game on the go, you didn't have a ton of options. That changed when the '80s rolled around, bringing better technology that enabled gameplay on LCD screens. And the company that made a huge number of those games was Tiger Electronics. At the same time, Nintendo released its Game & Watch series, whose games are highly collectible today, but so too are some classic Tiger Electronics Handhelds.

Tiger Electronics produced nearly 200 different games, many of which were licensed properties related to big summer blockbusters and popular television series. Some were handheld versions of popular console games like "Mega Man," "Street Fighter II," "Double Dragon," and more. Even after Nintendo released the Game Boy in 1989, Tiger Electronics continued pumping out its LCD games, and thanks to their comparatively low cost and entertaining gameplay, the company kept making them into the early 2000s.

Now that the kids who played on those devices have grown up, those same Tiger Electronics Handhelds that kept them entertained on the school bus are going for tons of cash on auction sites. Rebuilding lost collections by grabbing a game you couldn't find when you were a kid drives the nostalgia marketplace, and Tiger Electronics Handheld games are no exception. Here are five Tiger Electronics Handhelds that were tons of fun when they came out, and they're pure nostalgia today.