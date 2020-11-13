Nintendo revisits its Game & Watch past, but good luck getting one

Eric Abent - Nov 13, 2020, 9:44am CST
0
Nintendo revisits its Game & Watch past, but good luck getting one

It’s been a big week for the world of gaming, with both Microsoft and Sony launching new game consoles. Nintendo has a device launch of its own, though it isn’t anywhere near the scope of the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. Instead, Nintendo is returning to its (gaming) roots and rolling out a new Game & Watch device.

For those who weren’t around back then, the Game & Watch was the precursor to the Game Boy and, indeed, to Nintendo’s larger gaming efforts with the Nintendo Entertainment System. Nintendo released a number of different Game & Watch titles through the early and mid-1980s, but the new Game & Watch being released today is a little more special than any of those.

This new device, dubbed Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros comes with the original Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels pre-installed. These are the full games, so they’re a far cry than the mini-games Game & Watch handhelds used to ship with. For those nostalgic about Game & Watch in its heyday, the new device also includes a Mario-themed version of Ball.

In addition to those games, Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros also includes a digital clock that can play 35 different animations. The device charges via USB-C as well, so that’s modern touch to what is otherwise a retro throwback.

Unfortunately, like many of the products Nintendo is offering for Mario’s 35th anniversary, the $49.99 Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros is a limited-time product, as Nintendo says it will only be available until March 31st, 2021. We’re also assuming that these Game & Watch devices will sell out quickly given the fact that they’re limited products, so if you’re going to attempt to pick one up, good luck to you.


Topics
Must Read Bits & Bytes