9 Video Game Consoles That Didn't Deserve To Fail

The video game landscape is always changing. New consoles allow for development of games that would have been impossible on older hardware. Every once in a while, a game like "Fortnite" or "Grand Theft Auto" completely changes the industry and everyone pivots in an attempt to replicate that success, for better or for worse.

When it comes to the hardware itself, console manufacturers have a difficult task in balancing affordability with cutting-edge technology that can entice players to upgrade from older consoles to the new systems. A successful video game console not only continues the legacy of its predecessors but also offers new features that attract new players, even ones who may already be loyal to other brands.

Alas, not every system is successful. Over the years, many video game consoles didn't hit the way their creators intended. Some systems, like the Nintendo Virtual Boy or the Philips CD-i, were doomed to failure from the start, and few would argue otherwise (though the Virtual Boy, indeed, still has its fandom). The consoles we're discussing today, however, deserved better than to fail and be forgotten. These systems had tremendous potential but, for one reason or another, things just didn't work out. Let's take a look at nine video game consoles that didn't deserve to fail.