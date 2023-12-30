Nintendo's Miss: What Wrong For The Wii U (And What Went Right?)

Nintendo is not only one of the biggest names in the gaming industry but also a company that has consistently released successful hardware. Outside of a few notable exceptions — here's looking at you, Virtual Boy — Nintendo has been at the forefront of each generation of home consoles, launching popular systems such as the NES, SNES, and Nintendo 64. In 2006, Nintendo reached new heights when the Wii became a worldwide phenomenon, and set the company up to enjoy sustained financial success.

Unfortunately, Nintendo subsequently dropped the ball when designing and releasing the next video game console. The Wii U was a critical and commercial failure, marking a dropoff for Nintendo as players flocked to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. While the firm has since righted the ship with the sales beast that is the Switch, it is hard to imagine how Nintendo managed to get it so wrong once before.

Here, we look into why the Wii U failed so spectacularly by examining what mistakes Nintendo made, as well as noting some of the things it got right with the console.