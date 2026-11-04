3 Drawbacks Of Using DisplayPort Cables

Modern displays typically include a bevy of ports and inputs, from HDMI and VGA to DisplayPort. Choosing between them is actually pretty straightforward. HDMI is good for entertainment purposes like TVs, surround audio, and streaming devices. Meanwhile, DisplayPort is ideal for traditional graphics with desktop PCs and the like.

But that doesn't preclude you from using the opposite port in most cases, like plugging your PC into an HDMI port on a TV or monitor. The question then becomes, what kind of disadvantages are there to using DisplayPort over HDMI when you have the option? Are there any major drawbacks to consider when using DisplayPort cables and the ports over other choices? Let's explore in kind, but there are some things to note beforehand.

For starters, this may not be relevant at all depending on what you're trying to do and what devices you're trying to connect. Smart TVs don't usually include a DisplayPort connector, so this mainly applies to computer monitors and PC-oriented displays. Also, like HDMI, DisplayPort comes in multiple versions, older and more recent, including DisplayPort 1.4 and 2.1, and there is a difference between them, which is worth reviewing before you plug anything in. Moreover, DisplayPort is also available over USB-C, which means some USB Type-C cables support video output. That's another matter entirely. For the purposes of this guide, we're strictly talking about DisplayPort cables.