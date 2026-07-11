DisplayPort 2.1 Has A Limitation You Might Not Know About

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) announced a significant evolution to the DisplayPort standard in the form of DisplayPort 2.1 back in 2022. Since then, VESA has rolled out two more updates to the 2.1 standard, in the form of DisplayPort 2.1a and 2.1b, which should keep the connector and interface future proof for some time to come while it continues to compete with HDMI.

The marquee feature of DisplayPort 2.1 is the 80 Gbps of theoretical bandwidth, made possible by a new transmission mode called Ultra-High Bit Rate (UHBR), which builds on the previous High Bit Rate 3 (HBR3) mode of older DisplayPort generations. The UHBR transmission mode comes in three configurations: UHBR10, UHBR13.5, and UHBR20. The numbers at the end denote the per-lane bandwidth; standard DisplayPort has four lanes, so these numbers are multiplicative.

These modes can be used to run high-end refresh rates and resolutions with 10-bit color on a single cable with no compression, which is a feature some users seek out. Though, it's important to understand that just because you have a monitor and graphics card that are DisplayPort 2.1 capable, doesn't mean you'll automatically get the highest transmission mode –- that's determined by the cable. This creates a limitation that you might not know about, and you'll need to shop accordingly.