The Downsides Of Using A TV As Your Computer Monitor

If you are looking for a new monitor, chances are you have considered using a TV as one. It's certainly a cost-saving option, as TVs are much cheaper than monitors. Besides, the setup is more convenient if the TV is already mounted or placed in a suitable position. But there's a reason TVs don't cost as much, and it has a direct impact on your viewing experience. That's why you should avoid using your TV as a monitor for demanding tasks or competitive games, or if you spend several hours in front of the computer every day.

TVs, in general, are designed to be viewed from a distance, say several feet, while monitors are meant to be used up close. This makes a big difference for everything from simply browsing the web and viewing files to editing spreadsheets and playing games. When you use the TV as your monitor, you generally don't get the same image sharpness, responsiveness, or viewing comfort. And whether you realize it or not, all three are important factors, something you may notice only after switching to a TV as your primary monitor.

At the same time, it's important to understand that your TV can work as a monitor. There's nothing stopping you from using it that way, and in many cases, all you need is an HDMI cable. You may have to adjust the projection settings, depending on whether you want to duplicate the displays, extend them, or display the desktop on just one, but it's pretty simple.