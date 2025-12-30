You Don't Need A New Monitor, Your Old TV Can Do The Job Just Fine

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are instances when it might be time to replace your current computer monitor, but instead of rushing out to fork over money even for an Amazon Basics computer monitor, you might be able to get away without spending any money at all — at least in the short term. Computer users of all varieties, from business professionals to gamers, can get away with using a television they have lying around instead of replacing an old monitor with a new one. TVs can reach great resolutions, up to 8K, making them ideal for everything from watching videos to playing video games.

So, checking your e-mail, browsing the internet, watching videos, and even playing some of your favorite video games will be no problem for a TV. TVs tend to be cheaper when shopping by screen size, too. For instance, a 32-inch Insignia TV comes in at $80, while a computer monitor at the same size isn't less than $135.

However, if you use your old TV for your computer — and most people tend to buy larger TVs than they do monitors — you're likely to have a pretty good-sized computer TV.