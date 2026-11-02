5 Useful 40V Ryobi Products That Aren't Power Tools
If you're a DIYer who's been on the hunt for quality power tools that won't double your DIY budget, odds are that you've at least casually eyed those bearing the distinctive lime green livery of Ryobi Tools. The brand has, after all, developed a solid reputation among its major manufacturer competition for delivering powerful and effective tools at a price point that won't break the bank.
That concept is, perhaps, best embodied in the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit's 40V family of tools, which the brand claims is capable of producing similar power output as gasoline without the need for all the muss, fuss, and noise. While Ryobi is still building out its 40V lineup, it already features more than 85 different products that are powered by those rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs, including a range of yard care staples like trimmers, blowers, saws, and mowers.
Those tools may prove a game-changer in the way that you tend to the trees, shrubs, and green spaces surrounding your home. But the 40V family extends well beyond just the tools you might select to keep those spaces looking crisp and well-kept. In fact, there are some devices in the 40V family that aren't really tools in the traditional sense at all. Here are a few 40V products we think you might still find handy whether you're on the job or not.
40V Battery Topper Light
There are several Ryobi tools and products that could prove invaluable on a worksite or in places where tools aren't always a necessity. When it comes to on-the-job usefulness, however, it should go without saying that if you regularly find yourself working in low-lit areas like attics and basements, extra lighting is as necessary as any of the actual tools you might need for the job.
When it comes to Ryobi's lighting options, the brand has more choices in its 18V family of tools. If you're a 40V user already, you might be happy to know that Ryobi is now offering a light for that platform. You can indeed use your 40V batteries to power the 40V Battery Topper Light, which, as its name implies, uses the battery itself as its base.
That battery topper design feature cleverly embraces the fact that those packs are actually pretty large. With a 40V battery attached, the light can bring up to 1,000 lumens to any darkened locale. Depending on the selected brightness setting and the ampere-hour rating on the connected battery, Ryobi claims it can illuminate that space for up to 11 days. It's even equipped with a USB-C port so you can charge mobile devices off of it when needed, and has a built-in metal hook for when you don't want to use the battery as a base. Best of all, the light boasts a 4.9-star user rating and is selling for just $39.97.
40V HP Brushless Hybrid 18 Misting Air Cannon
Whether you're trying to keep your garage cool in extreme heat or just want to feel cooler while spending time outside, finding ways to beat the heat has become a pretty big deal of late. If you're looking for 40V gear from Ryobi that can help you cool down when the temps rise, this 18-inch Misting Air Cannon might be just the device you need.
Before we get too far along here, we should tell you it is a relatively pricey way to beat the heat, with Ryobi selling the Misting Air Cannon for $289 these days. No, that price does not include the 40V battery required to power the fan either. If you've got 40V tools and batteries on hand, that's less of a problem, as the power packs are shareable. If not, know that adding a new 40V battery to your purchase will likely push the cost up to around $400 or more.
Cost aside, those who have purchased the fan seem pretty happy with the decision, rating it at 4.7 stars on its Ryobi product page. With a 40V battery attached, its brushless HP functionality can produce 5,000 CFM of airflow, with Ryobi claiming the misting feature can make users feel up to 15 degrees cooler from as far as 20 feet away when drawing water from a bucket or hose. And if your battery dies, you can plug it into the nearest AC outlet and keep the cool air coming.
40V 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger
As we're focusing on Ryobi gear powered by 40V battery packs, it makes sense to address the biggest drawback to rechargeable lithium-ion technology, which is that said battery packs will eventually run out of power. When that happens, they'll need to be recharged. If you've already got Ryobi 40V tools stowed away in your garage or shed, you might already have a charger or two around as well. If you're looking to upgrade your charging game, this 3-Port Sequential Fast Charger is a good place to start.
Customers who purchased the device through Ryobi agree with that idea, as some 92 reviewers rated it at a solid 4.8 stars. The bulk of those reviews praise the 40V charger's rapid charging ability, as well as its multi-port setup and sequential charging approach. For the record, that means it charges one battery at a time in order of their port placement, a fact that did frustrate one customer who pointed out the setup may not be ideal for batteries with higher ampere-hour ratings.
Still, with Ryobi claiming about one hour per charge on a 4Ah battery pack, you can have one battery in use while there's always at least one charging on the dock, which could prove useful during larger DIY projects. The charger is surprisingly sleek as well, with Ryobi designing it to sit directly on a countertop or workbench, or to be mounted on a wall near an electrical outlet.
40V Backpack Power Supply/Charger
On the subject of power, Ryobi has come up with a few interesting ways to not only keep your 40V batteries charged and ready for action, but to keep you powered up when you've got a heavy-duty job waiting for you out in the yard. That list includes this 40V Backpack Power Supply, which allows you to connect up to three battery packs at a time into an easy-to-carry pack that then provides power to the 40V tool of your choice by connecting to the battery port.
This could be a legit game-changer for folks who have a large yard and trees that cover them with leaves in the fall. Ditto for anyone with a 40V trimmer or chainsaw they're looking to put to use for an extended cutting session. Apart from providing users with a serious battery life upgrade in the field, this pack also doubles as a charging station for those 40V packs. In fact, it functions much like Ryobi's multi-port sequential charger, but in backpack form.
The kit requires a little charging adapter for that particular transformation to work, and that device is included in the box. That brings us to what customers might be expected to pay for said power pack, which Ryobi is selling for $349. That might seem pricey, but the device's dual function as both power supply and charger might make it worth the price for some. So too might its 4.8-star user rating.
40V 1800-Watt Power Station Kit
Adding a little extra power in the field would be a big deal for any Ryobi user who regularly presses their yard care tools into overtime action. Being able to keep the power on when there's an outage in the home is not, however, a thing many consumers expect from a power tool manufacturer like Ryobi. The brand does make a device that might help in that endeavor, with its 1800-Watt Power Station ranking among its most powerful options.
Now, 1,800 watts is not gonna be enough to keep the power on throughout your home. But if you're just looking for a way to keep your laptop or television on for updates, or even to keep your refrigerator running for a short time, this Ryobi power station could be a lifesaver. That being said, it is a fairly expensive option, with the manufacturer charging $649 for just the device. For our money, you'd be smarter to look at the kit version, which includes two 6Ah 40V batteries for just $50 more, at $699 at the time of writing.
The 4.6-star-rated, zero-emissions power station offers 3,000 starting watts and is equipped to handle four 40V battery packs, with varying ampere-hour capacities providing different runtimes. Yes, it can charge those batteries should the need arise, with the device also featuring three 120V outlets, four USB-A outlets, two USB-C outlets, and pure sine wave technology to help protect connected electronics. It's even equipped with an LED light to provide a little light in the dark when it's needed.