5 Useful 40V Ryobi Products That Aren't Power Tools

If you're a DIYer who's been on the hunt for quality power tools that won't double your DIY budget, odds are that you've at least casually eyed those bearing the distinctive lime green livery of Ryobi Tools. The brand has, after all, developed a solid reputation among its major manufacturer competition for delivering powerful and effective tools at a price point that won't break the bank.

That concept is, perhaps, best embodied in the Techtronic Industries-owned outfit's 40V family of tools, which the brand claims is capable of producing similar power output as gasoline without the need for all the muss, fuss, and noise. While Ryobi is still building out its 40V lineup, it already features more than 85 different products that are powered by those rechargeable lithium-ion battery packs, including a range of yard care staples like trimmers, blowers, saws, and mowers.

Those tools may prove a game-changer in the way that you tend to the trees, shrubs, and green spaces surrounding your home. But the 40V family extends well beyond just the tools you might select to keep those spaces looking crisp and well-kept. In fact, there are some devices in the 40V family that aren't really tools in the traditional sense at all. Here are a few 40V products we think you might still find handy whether you're on the job or not.