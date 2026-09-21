5 Ryobi Tools Even Professionals Think Are Worth Buying
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From its reasonable prices to its wide range of cordless tools and other devices that use the same battery system, Ryobi has become a popular hardware brand for casual users and prosumers alike. There are many Ryobi products users recommend for DIY projects or for keeping around the home and garage for occasional repairs. It would be fair to say, though, that the name isn't usually mentioned in the same breath as premium tool brands like Makita and Milwaukee when professionals talk about their go-to options when working their trades.
That doesn't mean there aren't any Ryobi tools used on the job by pros, though. If anything, the reputation of the brand seems to grow each year, and its signature bright yellow-green is popping up on more job sites alongside Milwaukee red and DeWalt yellow. A closer look at pro-focused tool forums, tool review sites, and influencer breakdown reviews on YouTube will show that certain Ryobi devices punch above their weight, even if some others don't.
These include tools well-regarded by professionals in various trades, including construction, plumbing, automotive, and woodworking. Based on reviews and feedback from trade-focused publications and YouTube reviewers, here are five Ryobi tools that even professionals think are worth buying. More information on how these tools have been evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.
18V One+ HP 7-¼-inch Circular Saw
There are several kinds of Ryobi cutting tools with different functions, and not all of them are well-suited for professional use, but the Ryobi 18V One+ HP 7-¼-inch Circular Saw is. While older models and those with smaller blades were found lackluster by 731 Woodworks, Ryobi's second-gen 7-¼-inch Circular Saw has earned high praise, with its YouTube reviewer saying it "has plenty of power to do anything that I need to."
In particular, it pairs well with Ryobi's high-performance Edge battery, and Ryobi says the tool is capable of up to 370 cuts per charge. 731 Woodworks singled out the saw's all-metal bevel adjustment as its best feature because it allows for useful adjustments between positive stops. Its detents are at 0, 15, 22-1/2, 30, 45, and 56 degrees, and its cutting depth goes as far as 2-9/16 inches. Other positive attributes the video review highlighted include its build quality and lack of issues during operation. Ryobi says the tool cuts three times faster than before and that its blade can spin up to 5,000 rpm. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP 7-¼-inch Circular Saw (model PBLCS302B) is available from Home Depot for $139.
18V One+ 25-foot Drain Auger
Despite not being typically considered a top-tier brand, there are multiple Ryobi tools for professional plumbers that are just as good as counterparts from premium brands. This includes the Ryobi 18V One+ 25-foot Drain Auger, which can snake through drains and clear up to two-inch pipes for sinks, showers, and bathtubs to quickly eliminate clogs that are several yards down. Unlike manual augers, the tool has a very simple pistol grip and trigger mechanism that will automatically feed and retract the ¼-inch cable with a literal push of the button.
The cable is designed not to kink and has a lock feature that allows for manual unclogging when needed. The tool even has an integrated LED work light — for some tools this light may not provide much use, but when working with drains it's a huge plus. Just because it makes plumbing much easier doesn't mean it's only for people without professional experience, though — there's no reason plumbers shouldn't take advantage of the tool's simple design.
VCG Construction goes so far as to call the Ryobi 18V One+ 25-foot Drain Auger a "game-changer" in its video breakdown, which also has high praise for Ryobi's 35-foot model and much shorter USB Lithium 3-foot Auger. The YouTube reviewer notes that they own a similar-style powered auger from Milwaukee but says the Ryobi model offers features the Milwaukee model lacks and that the line between Ryobi and Milwaukee seems increasingly blurry. The Ryobi 18V One+ 25-foot Drain Auger (model PCL456B) is available from Home Depot for $89.
18V One+ ¼-inch HP Extended Reach Ratchet
Despite being more of a prosumer brand, Ryobi makes it nearly all the way to the top of SlashGear's ranked list of every cordless ratchet wrench brand, coming second only to Milwaukee. The brand's 18V One+ ¼-inch HP Extended Reach Ratchet is built for automotive work and delivers up to 40 ft-lbs of torque for precision fastening as well as 260 rpm to remove and drive fasteners. It's designed with a slim, 4-position head and LED work lights that work in multiple positions, giving you more options to come at a fastener when working in tight spaces.
In its video review, Tool Review Zone declares that "Ryobi just went pro" with its ratchet. It notes that the tool is durable enough to handle daily use in professional body shops thanks to its solid build, which includes an all-metal head. The reviewer recommends the ratchet for mechanics and other professionals in the automotive trade, remarking that its rotating head and superb torque make it preferable to traditional pneumatic air tools.
Another feature singled out in the review is its ergonomic paddle-style trigger. One slight drawback mentioned, however, is that while its multi-positional head helps in constricted areas, its battery base could be smaller since it slightly reduces clearance. The Ryobi 18V One+ ¼-inch HP Extended Reach Ratchet (model PBLRC01B) is available from Home Depot for $179.
18V One+ HP Compact Cut-Off Tool
In its list of the best Ryobi tools of 2026, all of which were actually tested by the reviewer, 731 Woodworks names the 18V One+ HP Compact Cut-Off Tool as its number-one pick. The cut-off tool earned the top spot after being used to help construct a gazebo, notching gutters for a precise fit. In addition to getting the job done, the device is praised for its versatility, as it can cut materials other than metal, including plastic, vinyl, ceramic, and tile. Ryobi's cut-off tool can also handle wood, though consensus is mixed when it comes to its usefulness for the softer material.
Even if wood isn't its strong suit, the fact that it can do the jobs of multiple tools (by using different dedicated cutting wheels) makes it very useful on a jobsite. It also sports additional features that make it a worthy addition to a professional's toolkit, such as a forward and reverse toggle. In the 731 Woodworks breakdown, the reviewer says that this simple switch "matters more than it sounds" as it prevents sparks and shavings from flying back toward them when they use it to cut metal.
Other features include a drop-down guard for setting depth of cut and onboard storage for additional cutting wheels. The tool is brushless and can generate up to 19,500 rpm. Weighing just 1.14 pounds, it's compact and lightweight, making it easier to move from job to job. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP Compact Cut-Off Tool (model PSBCS02B) is available from Home Depot for $129.
18V One+ HP 6-½-inch Track Saw
As noted by the Journal of Light Construction (JLC), sometimes prosumer equipment like Ryobi's 18V One+ HP 6-½-inch Track Saw is exactly what a professional needs, because its value plays a larger role when it comes to niche tools. "What's important is having a tool that works for the job at hand," says JLC, with the reviewer elaborating: "I used a wormdrive saw and a shooting board to make straight cuts; with a small investment in the Ryobi saw, I can make those cuts much more quickly, accurately, and safely."
The reviewer has put Ryobi's track saw to use on multiple projects, including decks and interior trim work. Despite it not being the most powerful track saw in its class, Ryobi's affordable option easily handles resizing doors or 32 feet of composite decking. The fact that the track saw is cordless can't be dismissed, since portability can be essential for certain jobs. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP 6-½-inch Track Saw can cut up to 260 linear feet on a single charge.
Two included 27.5-inch tracks combine to give Ryobi's saw a total track length of 55 inches, and additional tracks can even be added for more extensive cutting. With the track, the tool can make bevel cuts from -1 to 48 degrees. The brushless motor can produce up to 4,300 rpm. Its dust chute is nonadjustable, however, which JLC noted as a downside in its review since dust shoots back both onto the track and toward the user. The Ryobi 18V One+ HP 6-½-inch Track Saw (model PTS01B) is listed for $349, though it is currently available from Home Depot for just $122.15.
How these Ryobi tools were evaluated and selected for this list
The Ryobi tools selected for this list have been vetted and positively reviewed by trade publications and video reviewers with professional experience in trades including woodworking, automotive, construction, and plumbing. Tools were selected for their ability to be used on the job, as opposed to merely casual DIY use, and for the specs needed for professional work, including durability, power, and performance.