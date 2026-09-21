5 Ryobi Tools Even Professionals Think Are Worth Buying

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From its reasonable prices to its wide range of cordless tools and other devices that use the same battery system, Ryobi has become a popular hardware brand for casual users and prosumers alike. There are many Ryobi products users recommend for DIY projects or for keeping around the home and garage for occasional repairs. It would be fair to say, though, that the name isn't usually mentioned in the same breath as premium tool brands like Makita and Milwaukee when professionals talk about their go-to options when working their trades.

That doesn't mean there aren't any Ryobi tools used on the job by pros, though. If anything, the reputation of the brand seems to grow each year, and its signature bright yellow-green is popping up on more job sites alongside Milwaukee red and DeWalt yellow. A closer look at pro-focused tool forums, tool review sites, and influencer breakdown reviews on YouTube will show that certain Ryobi devices punch above their weight, even if some others don't.

These include tools well-regarded by professionals in various trades, including construction, plumbing, automotive, and woodworking. Based on reviews and feedback from trade-focused publications and YouTube reviewers, here are five Ryobi tools that even professionals think are worth buying. More information on how these tools have been evaluated and selected can be found at the end of this list.