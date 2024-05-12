How Long Does Ryobi's 18V Track Saw Run On A Single Charge & What Does It Cost?
As one of the most popular appliance brands in the country, Ryobi offers a range of underrated tools, as well as accessories and storage solutions for DIY enthusiasts and professionals. One of these products is the 18V ONE+ HP Brushless 6 1/2" Track Saw, which is great for making clean and precise cuts in materials. This track saw features a powerful brushless motor that is capable of producing up to 4,300 RPM. The tool sits within the 18V ONE+ system, where all devices are powered by the same high-performance lithium-ion batteries with a cordless design perfect for portability.
A notable highlight of this track saw is its cutting capacity per charge. When used with a compatible 4Ah battery, you get up to 260 linear feet of cuts per charge. To put this into perspective, when Wood Magazine tested the DeWalt DCS520B track saw, the product demonstrated a comparable cutting capacity of 268 linear feet despite being more expensive.
How much does it cost, and where can you buy it?
The 18V ONE+ Track Saw costs $329; however, the tool is available at a reduced price of $229 on Ryobi's website at present. If you'd like to purchase this tool as part of a kit, you'll need to shell out $399. The kit includes the track saw, a battery, and a charger. You also get two 27.5" tracks with either option, which can be combined for projects that require a longer track length. Additional accessories are available for purchase on Ryobi's website.
You can also purchase this track saw on Home Depot's website or at the retailer's brick-and-mortar stores, subject to availability. On the website, the tool alone costs $329, while the kit again costs $399. Given this, if you own other tools from Ryobi's 18V ONE+ line and have a battery available to use, you can save a decent amount of money buying the tool through Ryobi's website. There are several other digital stores and online marketplaces that stock Ryobi products, so be sure to check if you're able to snag the product at a lower price.
As long as you purchase the product from an authorized distributor, the brand offers you a three-year limited warranty. So, should you spot a manufacturing defect after buying it, you can get the tool replaced or repaired by Ryobi.
How is Ryobi's track saw rated?
Although Ryobi has a history of carrying a range of reliable tools for beginners, DIY enthusiasts, and professionals, given that Ryobi's 18V ONE+ Track Saw costs a few hundred dollars, it's important that you know how it has fared among people who've purchased it in the past. On Ryobi's website, the product with battery and charger appears to be well-received by customers, as evidenced by the 4.6 out of 5 rating. Reviewers have noted that the product is dependable and does what it claims. The primary pain points reported by a few users revolve around the ergonomics of the tool and the fact that it features a plastic base that doesn't offer the durability of a metal base.
On Home Depot's website, the kit, including tool, battery, and charger, has received an average user score of 3.9 out of 5, with 71% of customers recommending it. A reviewer noted that while the two 27.5" tracks can be connected, they have poor tolerance, which makes it hard to align the tracks. So, is this track saw worth buying? Multiple reviewers on both platforms note that this product is indeed worth purchasing if you're able to buy it at a discount during a promotion or sale day. If you'd like to physically inspect this tool before you buy it, it's best to check if it is available at your local Home Depot.