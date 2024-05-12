How Long Does Ryobi's 18V Track Saw Run On A Single Charge & What Does It Cost?

The 18V ONE+ Track Saw costs $329; however, the tool is available at a reduced price of $229 on Ryobi's website at present. If you'd like to purchase this tool as part of a kit, you'll need to shell out $399. The kit includes the track saw, a battery, and a charger. You also get two 27.5" tracks with either option, which can be combined for projects that require a longer track length. Additional accessories are available for purchase on Ryobi's website.

You can also purchase this track saw on Home Depot's website or at the retailer's brick-and-mortar stores, subject to availability. On the website, the tool alone costs $329, while the kit again costs $399. Given this, if you own other tools from Ryobi's 18V ONE+ line and have a battery available to use, you can save a decent amount of money buying the tool through Ryobi's website. There are several other digital stores and online marketplaces that stock Ryobi products, so be sure to check if you're able to snag the product at a lower price.

As long as you purchase the product from an authorized distributor, the brand offers you a three-year limited warranty. So, should you spot a manufacturing defect after buying it, you can get the tool replaced or repaired by Ryobi.