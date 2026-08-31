5 New 40V Ryobi Tools To Keep On Your Radar In 2026

Hardware brands like Ryobi are always looking to stay competitive in their particular niches, whether by releasing entirely new tools and products or iterating further upon the ones they already have. That's why it's always beneficial to keep your ear to the ground year-round and see what new products are newly-released or on the horizon, just in case something catches your eye.

In addition to its major 18V ONE+ power tool system, Ryobi also offers products in a few other lines, including heavy-duty outdoor tools powered by its second-strongest 40V battery packs. From hedge trimmers to pole saws to powered snow shovels, Ryobi has either recently released or plans to release a variety of outdoor work tools by the end of 2026. If you're already on board with the 40V battery framework, these new high-powered tools may be of interest to, either now or when the seasons start changing and leaves and snow start falling.