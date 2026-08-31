5 New 40V Ryobi Tools To Keep On Your Radar In 2026
Hardware brands like Ryobi are always looking to stay competitive in their particular niches, whether by releasing entirely new tools and products or iterating further upon the ones they already have. That's why it's always beneficial to keep your ear to the ground year-round and see what new products are newly-released or on the horizon, just in case something catches your eye.
In addition to its major 18V ONE+ power tool system, Ryobi also offers products in a few other lines, including heavy-duty outdoor tools powered by its second-strongest 40V battery packs. From hedge trimmers to pole saws to powered snow shovels, Ryobi has either recently released or plans to release a variety of outdoor work tools by the end of 2026. If you're already on board with the 40V battery framework, these new high-powered tools may be of interest to, either now or when the seasons start changing and leaves and snow start falling.
Ryobi 40V 475 CFM Blower
When it comes to higher-power tools, blowers definitely rank up there, with high output models naturally requiring more energy. Ryobi sells a wide variety of different blowers across its various battery systems, including those in its 40V system with output exceeding 800 CFM. If 800 CFM seems a little excessive to you, though, one of Ryobi's new 40V tools is a more paired-down blower for lighter-duty work.
The Ryobi 40V 475 CFM Blower, currently available for $109, is designed to blow around compacted grass and both damp and dry leaves, optimal for using during fall. It has a variable speed trigger for dialing back the output near delicate areas of the yard, with a maximum output of 120 MPH air speed. It weighs about five pounds, making it lighter than Ryobi's more elaborate backpack-type blowers. The blower is rated for approximately 85 minutes of continuous runtime on a fully-charged 40V 4Ah battery pack, though power consumption rates may vary depending on the speed you run the blower at.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Leaf Vacuum/Mulcher
Using a leaf blower isn't the only way to clean up your yard in fall. Whether you don't have any good spots to move leaves to, or are looking to make some mulch for your soil, you may prefer to capture and dice up leaves instead. As a counterpart to its leaf blowers, Ryobi also sells combination leaf vacuums and mulchers, including a new 40V model marked coming soon as of August 2026.
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Leaf Vacuum and Mulcher, based on the addition of the high-performance (HP) marker, is slated to be a more powerful version of the brand's existing 40V combination vacuum and mulcher. This new brushless model, according to Ryobi, is designed to deliver approximately 70% more suction power than previous models with a 20% reduction in weight. Captured leaves are drawn into an internal metal impeller, which is rated to mulch about 16 bags worth of leaves down into about 1. It has a variable speed trigger, plus a cruise control lock for setting your preferred operating capacity. With a 40V 6Ah battery pack, this vacuum is rated for around 30 minutes of continuous operation, which is about the same as the previous model got out of a 40V 4Ah battery pack.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 26 Hedge Trimmer
If your property is separated from your neighbors' via hedges, it's your job to keep those hedges looking presentable and ensure they don't become overgrown and unruly. Ryobi offers a few different models of hedge trimmer across its battery systems. For those looking to get a little carried away, Ryobi is working on, by its own claim, the most powerful hedge trimmers in the industry, marked as coming soon as of August 2026.
The Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 26" Hedge Trimmer is, according to Ryobi's store page, the "industry's most powerful hedge trimmer," noting in fine print how that comparison is based on other cordless and gas-powered hedge trimmers with the same cc rating. This new model has a 26" bar with a 1.25" cut capacity, delivered via dual-action hardened steel blades designed to cut through thicker hedge branches with less vibration and fatigue. The handle also rotates, which can help with making cuts at unusual angles. A 40V 2Ah battery pack will power this hedge trimmer for a little over 45 minutes, the same runtime and power demand as Ryobi's 24" hedge trimmer.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 10 Pole Saw
While a hedge trimmer is good for cleaning up plants at waist level, that's probably not the only type of plantlife you have near your home. If you have any large trees that need a good pruning, that's a job for a long pole saw. For Ryobi, pole saws are more in the 18V ONE+ system's wheelhouse, with only one 40V model being available. However, that recently changed with the release of the Ryobi 40V HP Brushless 10" Pole Saw, currently available for $170.
This new iteration of the 40V pole saw incorporates a brushless high-performance motor into the construction to deliver faster, more forceful cutting, approximately 2.5 times the power of a comparable 30cc gas-powered pole saw according to Ryobi. Its 10" bar and chain can make cuts of up to 8", helpful for reaching high-up branches, and it can extend up to 10 feet out for long-range pruning. There's also a built-in branch hook to help provide more leverage while you're making cuts. The saw is rated for around 60 cuts on a fully-charged 40V 2Ah battery pack. It's worth noting that's actually 10 fewer cuts than Ryobi's previous 40V pole saw could produce on the same battery, though Ryobi also adds that a 6Ah battery would get that up to 202 cuts.
Ryobi 40V 12 Snow Shovel
Once winter rolls around and snow starts blanketing the ground, it's time to put away the pruning shears and bust out the heavy-duty snow removal equipment. For those who find full-scale snow blowers unwieldy, Ryobi does offer cordless, battery-powered snow shovels. However, these tools have a bit of a spotty performance record, as they can't handle the same kinds of snow densities as full blowers. Perhaps that will change with the release of the newest Ryobi 40V 12" Snow Shovel, marked as coming soon as of August 2026.
The new model of 40V snow shovel is designed to reduce the need for manual snow shoveling on sidewalks, decks, stairs, and driveways, using its onboard motor to launch snow approximately 30 feet away, 5 feet further than the previous model. It has 12" of clearing width and 6" of clearing depth, built for cramped confines like narrow walkways, and the adjustable chutes allow you to choose the direction picked-up snow gets launched in. Based on Ryobi's estimates, you can clean about 8 parking spaces' worth of snow on a single charge from a 40V 4Ah battery pack.