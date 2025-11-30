Why Ryobi's Snow Shovels Have Bad Performance Ratings

Autumn is slowly reaching its end, with winter prepared to overtake it very soon. Thus, depending on where you live, snow is more than likely on the horizon. If you're not prepared to dig yourself out once it starts falling, now is the time to game plan. In some cases, a simple shovel and quality snow gear is enough to clear your driveway, while others may require something a bit heftier and powerful to get the job done. This is where snow blower models like those recommended by Consumer Reports that cost less than $1,000 can save the day. What some may not realize is that there is technically an appliance between the two.

Ryobi's pair of cordless electric snow shovels combines the two methods. These tools look and operate similarly to a string trimmer, though they have the head of a snow blower, albeit shrunken down a bit in both height and width. The idea is that this tool brings the lightweight, simplified nature of the shovel and couples it with the powerful snow-throwing abilities of a snowblower. For either $130 for the 18V model or $190 for the 40V, they're not as much of a financial strain as full-on snowblowers. Unfortunately, Ryobi's electric snow shovels appear only to be guaranteed wins on paper. Their customer reviews aren't all so glowing.

There are numerous positive remarks about Ryobi's cordless snow shovels, but the negatives can't be ignored, given their frequency. Here are the most common complaints buyers have with these appliances, contributing to their far-from-glowing performance ratings.