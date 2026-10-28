13 Classic Cars With Better MPG Than The Mazda3

Modern economy cars have come a long way, in no small part thanks to the brilliant engineering that goes into their powertrains. Even if you take hybrid systems out of the picture and focus on pure gas-powered vehicles, there are plenty of cars that manage a good balance between power and efficiency. Most of the time, this means that classic cars just can't keep up at the fuel pump.

A great example of this is the 2026 Mazda3. The EPA claims that it can manage up to 30 mpg combined, which is pretty good. It is especially good when you recognize that the engine under the hood of the compact car is a 2.5-liter four-pot that puts down 186 hp, enough to get it up to 60 mph in as little as seven seconds.

However, As good as the Mazda is, there are quite a few classic cars that don't just keep up with its EPA ratings, but actually beat them, and not by a small margin either. History is loaded with some economical little cars with interesting stories to tell and fuel-sipping engines chugging away under the hood.