5 Of The Most Fuel Efficient Non-Hybrid Compact Cars You Can Buy In 2026

The cheapest new Volkswagen in the U.S. is also the brand's most efficient non-hybrid car, achieving a combined 34 mpg. In the city, Jetta drivers can expect 29 mpg, and on the highway, they should see 40 mpg. The current generation Jetta has been around for years now, and it hasn't changed a whole lot over that time.

The same 158 horsepower engine is still available for 2026, and there are still a range of trims that stretch from bare-bones to well-equipped. The pricier SEL trim offers a heated steering wheel, a sunroof, and ventilated front seats. It's also still affordably priced, although it's not quite as cheap as some of its rivals. The base 2026 Jetta starts from $23,995 (plus a $1,275 destination fee), while top trims start north of $30,000 once fees are taken into account.

There is one key difference between today's Jetta and those of years past though: its manual transmission, or rather, its lack of one. When we last reviewed the Jetta in 2023, it was still possible to get the sport trim with a manual. In 2026, only the sporty Jetta GLI is available with a stick shift, and that's also set to change soon. From the 2027 model year onwards, VW is axing manual transmissions from its U.S. lineup altogether, with the Jetta GLI receiving a standard auto gearbox instead.