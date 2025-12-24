Is The Honda Civic More Dependable Than Toyota's Corolla? Here's What JD Power Says

There are two leading names when it comes to compact Japanese cars: the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla. These entry-level sedans have been going toe-to-toe for decades now. Many drivers who look to Japanese automakers for quality and affordability will likely end up considering these cars, as they both have stellar reputations in the budget-friendly, fuel-efficient sedan category. However, deciding between the two isn't always easy, and savvy consumers will often look to base their decision on factors like reliability. That's where resources like J.D. Power can come into play.

Of course, there's always going to be a laundry list of things you need to know before purchasing a Civic or a Corolla. But to really know which of the two cars is more reliable, we have to look past Reddit and social media hot takes and turn to J.D. Power for an authoritative opinion. According to a recent comparison by the car analytics site, the Toyota Corolla ranked higher than the Honda Civic in reliability and quality for 2025. The Honda Civic is considered less dependable than the Toyota Corolla this year, leaving many Honda fans scratching their heads, perhaps reconsidering the new Civic Hybrid despite its cool features.