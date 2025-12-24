Is The Honda Civic More Dependable Than Toyota's Corolla? Here's What JD Power Says
There are two leading names when it comes to compact Japanese cars: the Honda Civic and the Toyota Corolla. These entry-level sedans have been going toe-to-toe for decades now. Many drivers who look to Japanese automakers for quality and affordability will likely end up considering these cars, as they both have stellar reputations in the budget-friendly, fuel-efficient sedan category. However, deciding between the two isn't always easy, and savvy consumers will often look to base their decision on factors like reliability. That's where resources like J.D. Power can come into play.
Of course, there's always going to be a laundry list of things you need to know before purchasing a Civic or a Corolla. But to really know which of the two cars is more reliable, we have to look past Reddit and social media hot takes and turn to J.D. Power for an authoritative opinion. According to a recent comparison by the car analytics site, the Toyota Corolla ranked higher than the Honda Civic in reliability and quality for 2025. The Honda Civic is considered less dependable than the Toyota Corolla this year, leaving many Honda fans scratching their heads, perhaps reconsidering the new Civic Hybrid despite its cool features.
JD Power's dependability findings
J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS) is a survey based on owners' experience with vehicles over the course of a year. The Toyota Corolla came out on top in the 2025 VDS, proving to be the most dependable compact car on the market. The Civic, in contrast, did not even rank in the top three models this year. While each generation of Corolla has gone through ups and downs, Toyota looks to have knocked it out of the park with the current Corolla.
A few recalls over the past few years have hampered the Civic's reputation for reliability. The 2025 Civic was recalled for a fuel pump issue, while 2022 to 2025 models were part of a steering rack recall. Obviously, potential fuel leaks are especially concerning and cannot be good for confidence in the Civic. While Honda has a wide range of cars in its lineup, the Civic is a car that is historically associated with reliability, just like its main competitor, the Corolla, so its recent issues might be concerning.
Despite potential reliability issues with the Civic, Honda fans will be happy to know that J.D. Power still favored the 2025 Honda Civic over its Toyota rival overall. The Civic's impressive fuel economy, safety, cabin space, and fun character won over the hearts of the experts at J.D. Power.