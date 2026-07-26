The 20 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2026
America has come a really long way from the gas-guzzling, single-digit economy figures from before the horsepower-lowering gas crises of the 1970s. There are more than a few vehicles on the market today that have a fuel economy rating of above 50 mpg, and PHEVs have already crossed the 100 MPGe (miles per gallon gasoline equivalent) threshold. This list is broadly similar to our list of the most fuel-efficient cars from 2025, but with a bit of reshuffling and a couple of new additions.
2026 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid – 38 mpg
We start things off with the Hyundai Tucson SUV, which is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-banger engine making 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque in the non-hybrid version. Mileage for the un-electrified variants is decent, coming in at 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, for a combined 28 mpg.
However, the hybrid version with its 1.6-liter engine and 64 kW electric motor blows those figures out of the water, with 38 mpg in the city, the same on the highway, which means 38 mpg combined. Power figures for the motor-assisted Hybrid version are 231 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque — and remember, 38 mpg is the worst economy of any vehicle on our list.
2026 Lexus NX 350h – 40 mpg
For 2026, the new model largely carries over the bones of the outgoing 2025 NX 350h, with the same 2.5-liter, inline-four engine complemented by an "eCVT" and dual-motor hybrid setup making 240 hp and 270 lb-ft of torque. With a new "F Sport Handling" trim, you can get a 2026 NX 350h as an FWD model, whereas the 2025 models were AWD no matter which flavor of NX 350h you paid for.
This results in a weight savings of about 135 pounds on the 2026 FWD model, as it comes in at 3,945 pounds, versus the outgoing 2025 NX 350h's 4,080 pounds. Ride height has been bumped by 0.7 inches for 2026, and all these improvements mean that the 2026 Lexus NX 350h FWD gets an EPA-estimated economy of 38 mpg on the highway, 42 mpg in the city, and 40 mpg combined.
2026 Honda CR-V Sport Hybrid FWD – 40 mpg
Next up, we have the 2026 Honda CR-V, a compact SUV that has grown considerably in size in recent years. For 2026, the non-hybrid trims (LX, EX, and EX-L) get a turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine producing 190 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque. Hybrid trims (Sport Hybrid, TrailSport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid) get a two-liter naturally-aspirated inline-four with dual e-motors, bumping power to 204 hp and 179 lb-ft of torque at 1,700 rpm.
The non-hybrids get about 30 mpg combined, while the upper trims of the hybrid versions are also quite similar. The best fuel economy, however, is on the FWD Sport Hybrid, with an EPA-estimated 43 mpg in the city, 36 mpg on the highway, and 40 mpg combined. There is also a hydrogen-electric version that gets 87 MPGe combined and 57 MPGe when only running on hydrogen fuel.
2026 Ford Escape PHEV – 40 mpg
Yet another vehicle that barely scrapes by into the 40+ mpg territory is the best-selling Ford Escape, which actually sold 139,387 units in 2025, making it one of the most popular models from the blue oval company. The Escape is a bit of a pioneer in the gas-electric world, as it was actually the first-ever hybrid SUV when it went on sale in 2005 – a fact that not many people know.
For 2026, the PHEV version (available from 2021 onwards) of the Escape sports a 2.5-liter inline-four banger running on the Atkinson Cycle, paired to a 14.4 kWh single-motor electric setup. The total power output for the PHEV stands at 210 hp and 155 lb-ft of torque, and the car has seating for five passengers across two rows. The total economy for this 3,880-pound vehicle comes in at 40 mpg when running only on gas, and 101 MPGe when utilizing the e-motor system.
2026 Toyota Crown – 41 mpg
There are two powertrain options available on the 2026 Toyota Crown (the sedan, not the crossover SUV – that is the Crown Signia), which include a 2.5-liter engine with three e-motors and a 2.4-liter turbo-four engine with dual e-motors. The turbocharged, 2.4-liter inline-four dual-motor is known as the "Hybrid Max" and prioritizes performance, while the tri-motor 2.5-liter is all about economy.
In terms of horsepower, the tri-motor setup makes a total of 236 hp, while the turbocharger on the smaller 2.4-liter engine bumps power to 340 hp. While both powertrains are punchy, the Hybrid Max system is noticeably less economical, coming with a combined mileage of 30 mpg. On the other hand, the standard hybrid system on the 2026 Crown nets an impressive 41 mpg on the highway, 42 mpg in the city, and 41 mpg combined.
2026 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid – 42 mpg
Marginally beating out its more upmarket corporate cousin from above, we have the 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross. The current model year is available as both a hybrid and a non-hybrid version, and while both powertrains use a two-liter inline-four engine, there are some subtle differences. The standard engine (non-hybrid, available as FWD or AWD) makes 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque, and gives the L, LE, and XLE trims of the 2026 Corolla Cross an economy of 31 mpg in the city, 33 mpg on the freeway, and 32 mpg combined.
The electrified power figures (Hybrid S, Hybrid SE, and Hybrid XSE trims — AWD only) are 150 hp from the engine, and a total of 196 hp from the hybrid system as a whole. This gives the electrified 2026 Toyota Corolla Cross stellar economy of 39 mpg on the highway, along with 46 mpg in the city and 42 mpg combined.
2026 Kia Sportage Hybrid LX – 42 mpg
The 2026 Kia Sportage – also a popular compact/subcompact SUV – is available both as a pure ICE vehicle and in a hybrid configuration. The regular Sportage comes with a 2.5-liter inline-four making 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque, and has an economy of between 24 mpg and 28 mpg combined, depending on trim and drive.
The electrified version drops displacement to 1.6 liters across the same four cylinders, but adds a turbocharger and the hybrid system, bumping power to 232 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque. Only the base LX trim is FWD on the hybrid lineup, with everything else being AWD only. Despite the added power and weight, the economy on the FWD hybrid Sportage is much better, coming in at 41 mpg on the highway, 44 mpg in the city, and 42 mpg combined. PHEV versions boast an economy of 83 MPGe.
2026 Lexus UX 300h – 43 mpg
The UX 300h sits below the NX 350h in the Lexus lineup. Though both seat five across two rows, the UX 300h is smaller overall, with a length of 177 inches to the NX 350h's 184, and a weight of 3,455 pounds to the NX 350 h's 3,945 pounds.
The engine is smaller, being a two-liter four-cylinder motor paired to a single motor (on FWD versions), making 196 hp. When compared to the previous 2025 model, the UX 300h remains mechanically identical in 2026. All that adds up to give the UX 300h for 2026 a marginally better economy (against the NX 350h) of 45 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the motorway, and 43 mpg combined.
2026 Toyota RAV4 FWD – 43 mpg
Sometimes considered the bestselling car in the world, the Toyota RAV4 is certainly one of the brand's most popular vehicles on the market today. Having recently undergone a major redesign, the 2026 Toyota RAV4 also offers two slightly different powertrains. Lower trims like the LE, XLE Premium, and SE are available as either FWD or AWD, with the FWD versions getting a 2.5-liter four-banger making 226 hp.
All trims have the option of getting a motor attached to that engine – making 236 hp – though higher trims like the XSE, Woodland, and Limited don't offer the FWD option. All 2026 RAV4s that are FWD are non-hybrid, while the hybrid versions are all AWD. The electrified versions get 41 mpg combined (38 mpg combined for Woodland), while the non-hybrids get 47 mpg in the city, 40 mpg on the highway, and 43 mpg combined.
2026 Honda Prelude – 44 mpg
The Honda Prelude comes with sports car looks but econobox mileage figures, largely thanks to its two-liter, four-cylinder engine that pushes out all of 141 hp and 134 lb-ft of torque — though these figures are for the engine only. There is, of course, a standard hybrid setup consisting of two motors, which bumps the total available power to 200 hp.
Given the low weight of the car – which tips the scales at 3,261 lbs, or just over half the weight of the 2025 BMW M5 — the Prelude nets an impressive economy of 46 mpg in the city, 41 mpg on the interstate, and 44 mpg combined, according to estimates from the EPA.
2026 Lexus ES 350h FWD – 46 mpg
The last Lexus vehicle on our list is the ES 350h, which is a four-door midsize executive sedan. What not many people realize is that the ES 350h from Lexus, along with the older ES 300h, shares platforms and powertrains with the Toyota Avalon (now discontinued for the U.S. market), just with more upmarket interiors and styling.
The engine in the 2026 ES 350h is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder motor paired to a hybrid system that makes 244 hp combined, along with 173 lb-ft of torque. The FWD version of the 2026 ES 350h gets 48 mpg in the city, 44 mpg on the highway, and 46 mpg combined, while the AWD variant comes in at 47 mpg, 42 mpg, and 44 mpg, respectively.
2026 Kia Niro PHEV – 48 mpg
The Kia Niro, a compact SUV from the Korean brand, has been on offer for almost a decade here in the U.S. and remains competitive in the market. However, the PHEV version of the car was discontinued in the U.S. as of early 2026 and will be removed from Canada too, for the 2027 model year. The 2025 model is pictured above.
The regular hybridized variant of the Kia Niro continues to be on sale in the U.S., and we'll cover it further down. In Canada, though, the 2026 Niro PHEV comes with a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine with an electric motor that makes 180 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque combined. The economy figures are excellent, coming in at 112 MPGe (2.1 liters/100km) when the hybrid system is active, or 49 mpg (4.8 liters/100km) on the ICE engine alone.
2026 Honda Accord – 48 mpg
A sedan that has become a staple sight on American roads is the Honda Accord, known for its affordability, reliability, and economical running costs, including fuel. The 2026 model comes in six trim levels, of which the bottom two — LX and SE — are pure combustion vehicles with no hybrid setup, while the other four (Sport Hybrid, EX-L Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid) are hybrid-only options.
The non-electrified 2026 Accord is a 1.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 192 hp, with a combined mileage of 32 mpg, broken up into 29 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway. The hybrid versions (Sport Hybrid, Sport-L Hybrid, and Touring Hybrid) get 44, 41, and 46 mpg in the city, highway, and combined, respectively. The best economy is on the EX-L Hybrid, with 48 mpg combined, 44 mpg on the highway, and 51 mpg in the city.
2026 Honda Civic — 49 mpg
A step up from the Honda Accord is its flashier, sportier – yet somehow more economical – sibling, which is the 2026 Honda Civic. For this year, the Civic comes in only four trims, in ascending order: LX, Sport, Sport Hybrid, and Sport Touring Hybrid. The LX and Sport are not hybridized, and the other two are; all trims come with the same two-liter, four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine with a bore of 81 mm and a stroke of 96.7 mm.
The non-hybrid versions make 150 hp and 133 lb-ft of torque, while the hybrids add dual e-motors and bump power to 200 hp. The regular ICE models get 34-36 mpg combined, while the hybrids are dramatically higher at 50 mpg in the city, 47 mpg on the highway, and 49 mpg combined. The 2026 Civic five-door hybrid gets 48 mpg combined.
2026 Toyota Corolla Hybrid – 50 mpg
The first car to cross the 50 mpg threshold on our list is the Toyota Corolla Hybrid, of which Toyota sold 99,798 units in 2025 alone. For 2026, the lineup consists of three trims: LE, SE, and XSE, in ascending order, available as both gas-only and with e-motors. The gas-only versions are all FWD and come with a two-liter four-cylinder engine that makes 169 hp and 151 lb-ft of torque.
The hybrid versions (available as FWD or AWD) have a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine in addition to the electric system, making 138 hp. The gas cars get 35 mpg combined, but the LE and XLE hybrid vehicles have the best economy, with 46 mpg on the highway, 53 mpg in the city, and 50 mpg combined. Note that the Hybrid XLE is FWD only.
2026 Toyota Camry LE – 51 mpg
A longstanding favorite vehicle among Americans has been the Toyota Camry, which recently went through a mid-cycle redesign in 2025, getting an updated front end that is visually quite distinct. For 2026, the Camry comes with a 2.5-liter, quad-cylinder engine with a hybrid system, making a grand total of 225 hp, which has proven more than capable on highway runs and for passing other drivers without the needle bouncing off the rev limiter.
Whereas other markets get a gas-only version of the Camry, here in the U.S., hybridization is standard across the board. However, that does mean the 2026 Camry is economical, coming in at 52 mpg in the city, 49 mpg on the highway, and 51 mpg combined on the base LE. Higher trims fare slightly worse, coming in at the high 40s in terms of combined mpg.
2026 Hyundai Sonata – 51 mpg
The Hyundai Sonata for 2026 – one of just two gas sedans on offer by the Korean automaker – exactly matches the Toyota Camry from above in terms of economy. The Sonata is available as both a HEV (hybrid electric vehicle) and a gas-engine-only configuration. The powertrain in the latter version is a 2.5-liter, four-banger engine that churns out 191 hp and 181 lb-ft of torque, while the hybrid version couples a 39 kW e-motor with a two-liter, four-cylinder engine.
The combined power output for the gas engine and electric motor on the 2026 Sonata is 192 hp. Fuel economy is brilliant on the hybrids, coming in at 56 mpg on the highway, 47 mpg in the city, and 51 mpg combined. The gas-only variant of the Sonata in 2026 gets 28 and 38 mpg in the city and on the highway, respectively, and 32 mpg combined.
2026 Kia Niro FE – 53 mpg
We include the Kia Niro hybrid separately from the PHEV version of the Niro that we looked at above because the hybrid systems are materially different – the PHEV Niro has double the electric capacity of this one. The engine in the Niro Hybrid for 2026 is a four-cylinder unit that displaces 1.6 liters, and comes paired to a 32 kW e-motor. This powertrain outputs a total of 139 hp, and gives the 2026 Niro an economy of 53 mpg combined.
This economy can be further broken down into 53 mpg in city driving and 54 mpg on the highway. It is also worth mentioning that the PHEV version of the Niro does more than double the mileage of the plain hybrid when running both its e-motor and gas engine, but this Niro beats it out when on gas-only, which is why it ranks higher.
2026 Hyundai Elantra Hybrid – 54 mpg
The second-most economical car on sale this year (at least at the time of writing in July 2026) is the Hyundai Elantra hybrid sedan. The non-hybrid version of the 2026 Elantra ships with a two-liter, four-cylinder engine that makes 147 hp and 132 lb-ft of torque, and is a gas-only variant. This engine gives the non-hybrid car an economy of 35 mpg combined, with 31 mpg in the city and 40 mpg on the highway.
The hybrid version comes with a smaller, less powerful setup, with the gas motor displacing 1.6 liters across the same four cylinders, but with a hybrid system added on top. Now, the total power output for the Hybrid Elantra drops to 139 hp, but the economy massively improves, coming in at 51 mpg in the city, 58 mpg on the highway, and 54 mpg combined.
2026 Toyota Prius – 57 mpg
The only car that manages to beat out the Hyundai Elantra Hybrid is one that has had fuel economy as its selling point for well over two decades now. Originally introduced in 1997, the Toyota Prius has long topped lists of cars with the best economy, and it retains the top spot for 2026.
The engine is a two-liter, four-cylinder unit paired with a hybrid system made up of two electric motors, and it outputs a total of 194 hp for both systems combined. A PHEV, or plug-in hybrid electric vehicle variant of the Prius, is also on offer in 2026. All of that combines to give the 2026 Toyota Prius (non-PHEV) the economy of 57 mpg in the city, 56 mpg when cruising on the highway, and 57 mpg combined, according to EPA estimates.