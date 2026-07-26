The 20 Most Fuel Efficient Cars You Can Buy In 2026

We start things off with the Hyundai Tucson SUV, which is powered by a 2.5-liter, four-banger engine making 187 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque in the non-hybrid version. Mileage for the un-electrified variants is decent, coming in at 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, for a combined 28 mpg.

However, the hybrid version with its 1.6-liter engine and 64 kW electric motor blows those figures out of the water, with 38 mpg in the city, the same on the highway, which means 38 mpg combined. Power figures for the motor-assisted Hybrid version are 231 hp and 271 lb-ft of torque — and remember, 38 mpg is the worst economy of any vehicle on our list.