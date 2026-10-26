8 New Makita Tools & Products Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)

Makita's cordless tool lineup extends well beyond conventional drills and impact drivers. Between its 18V LXT and 40V max XGT battery platforms, the company offers everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to chainsaws, nailers, and jobsite lighting. It also has its own modular storage system, MakTrak, for organizing and transporting all that equipment. That variety has become one of Makita's biggest strengths, particularly for buyers who already own batteries and chargers from either platform.

The company has been steadily expanding its lineup throughout 2026, with three new tools released in September alone. Now, after appearing at Equip Expo 2026 in October, Makita has announced another batch of upcoming products, with U.S. launches scheduled between November 2026 and spring 2027. These additions include three cordless outdoor power tools and five storage boxes, covering everything from professional tree maintenance to snow removal and jobsite organization.

The outdoor equipment includes two chainsaws designed for different applications and a new addition to Makita's U.S. snow-removal lineup. Meanwhile, the five storage boxes expand the relatively young MakTrak system with more options for carrying and organizing tools. Here's a closer look at what's coming and what each product adds to the lineup.