8 New Makita Tools & Products Coming Out Soon (As Of October 2026)
Makita's cordless tool lineup extends well beyond conventional drills and impact drivers. Between its 18V LXT and 40V max XGT battery platforms, the company offers everything from lawn mowers and leaf blowers to chainsaws, nailers, and jobsite lighting. It also has its own modular storage system, MakTrak, for organizing and transporting all that equipment. That variety has become one of Makita's biggest strengths, particularly for buyers who already own batteries and chargers from either platform.
The company has been steadily expanding its lineup throughout 2026, with three new tools released in September alone. Now, after appearing at Equip Expo 2026 in October, Makita has announced another batch of upcoming products, with U.S. launches scheduled between November 2026 and spring 2027. These additions include three cordless outdoor power tools and five storage boxes, covering everything from professional tree maintenance to snow removal and jobsite organization.
The outdoor equipment includes two chainsaws designed for different applications and a new addition to Makita's U.S. snow-removal lineup. Meanwhile, the five storage boxes expand the relatively young MakTrak system with more options for carrying and organizing tools. Here's a closer look at what's coming and what each product adds to the lineup.
40V Max XGT GCU10 14-Inch Top Handle Brushless Chain Saw
Makita already offers chainsaws across its LXT and XGT battery platforms, with its existing 12-, 14-, and 16-inch XGT top-handle models delivering power comparable to a 30cc gas chainsaw. That will change with the upcoming 14-inch GCU10, one of two new XGT chainsaws unveiled at Equip Expo 2026. While it shares the same 14-inch bar length as the existing GCU02, the GCU10 produces power comparable to a 35cc gas chainsaw, making it Makita's most powerful XGT top-handle model when it arrives in early 2027.
Like Makita's other top-handle chainsaws, the GCU10 is designed for professional arborists who prune branches and remove limbs daily. While it supposedly matches a 35cc gas chainsaw, Makita claims the GCU10 cuts 35% faster than a comparable gas model. It also weighs just nine pounds with its 14-inch bar, chain, and 4.0Ah XGT High Power battery installed, keeping it relatively lightweight and easier to maneuver around branches and in tight spaces.
The GCU10 uses Makita's BL4040F High Power battery, which delivers up to 35% more power than the standard BL4040 despite having the same 4.0Ah capacity. The difference comes from its tabless cell design, which gives current more pathways to move through the battery. It runs up to 32% cooler than the standard battery under continuous loads and still charges fully in 45 minutes or less. Makita has yet to reveal the GCU10's pricing and battery life.
40V Max XGT GCU11 18-Inch Rear Handle Chain Saw
The GCU11 is the second chainsaw in Makita's latest batch, sporting a rear-handle design and an 18-inch bar better suited to heavier ground-level cutting, clearing fallen branches, and preparing firewood. That puts it alongside the existing GCU04 and GCU06 in Makita's 18-inch XGT lineup, both of which are among Makita's best tools for cutting down trees and branches.
Makita claims the GCU11 will deliver power comparable to a 42cc gas chainsaw but cut 10% faster, according to its testing. It's also 1.7 pounds lighter, tool-only, than the existing GCU04. Paired with the same 4.0Ah XGT High Power tabless battery (BL4040F) used by the GCU10, the GCU11 is supposedly up to 15% lighter than a comparable gas-powered chainsaw, making it easier to handle during longer cutting sessions.
Both the GCU10 and GCU11 use brushless motors, which eliminate the carbon brushes that eventually wear out in conventional motors, reducing maintenance. The cordless design also eliminates fuel mixing, spark plug replacements, and air-filter cleaning, although the chain still needs regular sharpening, tensioning, and lubrication. The GCU11 is expected in spring 2027, though Makita has yet to reveal what it will charge for the lighter 18-inch chainsaw.
40V Max XGT SN001GL101 21-Inch Single Stage Snow Blower
In 2025, Makita introduced the SN400MP Snow Shovel Attachment, a 12-inch attachment that connects to one of the company's LXT or XGT Couple Shaft power heads and can throw snow up to 30 feet. However, the brand's U.S. lineup has lacked a dedicated cordless snow blower, something that's set to change with the upcoming SN001GL101. It's a walk-behind, single-stage snow blower, with one rotating auger that collects the snow and sends it through the discharge chute.
The SN001GL101 clears a 21-inch-wide path and can throw snow up to 33 feet, giving it 9 inches more clearing width than the snow shovel attachment. With those figures, it should be enough for clearing most driveways, sidewalks, and other paved areas around residential and commercial properties. It also features adjustable rotation speed and two LED lights, one at the front and another near the handle, which should come in handy in low-light conditions.
Another practical feature is its folding handle, which reduces the space it takes up when stored and will be helpful during the warmer months. The snow blower runs on Makita's existing 40V max XGT battery platform, although the company hasn't disclosed how much snow it can clear on a charge. U.S. pricing also remains unannounced, but the SN001GL101 is scheduled to arrive in November 2026, in time for winter and the Christmas holidays.
MakTrak storage boxes
Makita's MakTrak storage system debuted in October 2024, launching with seven modular toolboxes and organizers. Unlike conventional vertical storage systems, MakTrak uses a horizontal design that lets users access their tools without removing every box stacked above them. Two years later, Makita is expanding the lineup with five new storage products, including two rolling toolboxes and three compact options for smaller equipment and accessories.
The first two are the MakTrak Rolling Tool Box (T-90227) and Rolling Single Drawer Tool Box (T-90233). Both have retractable telescoping handles that allow the boxes to fit under a pickup truck's bed cover without removing the handles. The T-90233 also features a front-access drawer supported by dual slide rails, allowing users to retrieve tools without opening the main compartment.
The remaining three additions cater to smaller storage needs. The Compact Tool Box has a deep interior with an included tool tray and dividers to organize equipment. Makita's Low-Profile Sub-Compact Box (T-90283) uses a transparent lid, so you can see what's inside without opening it. The Low-Profile Sub-Compact Organizer (T-90299) retains the clear lid but adds four dividers to separate smaller items like screws, nails, and washers. All five products are compatible with the existing MakTrak system and are expected to arrive in late 2026.