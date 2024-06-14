4 Makita Top Handle Chainsaws To Give You A Little More Control While You Work
Whether you're trimming back branches hovering a little too close to your roof or sawing through fallen lumber to clean up after a nasty storm, having the right chainsaw at your disposal is a must. These saw-toothed tools are made for heavy-duty tasks, ready to tear through even the largest stumps. They're also incredibly dangerous pieces of machinery that require the utmost care and control, so you want a saw that offers maximum stability for the task at hand.
There are two common styles of chainsaws: top and rear handle. Generally, top-handle saws are going to be for users already comfortable with chainsaws, who may need a little more control and maneuverability. Compared to rear-handle, top-handled chainsaws are lightweight, smaller, and better suited for pruning or trimming applications. They do, however, also require a little more skill and comfort behind the blade.
If you're making the switch to a top-handle saw or need to replace your current model, you'll want a brand that's durable and trusted to get the job done. Makita is one of the best chainsaw brands on the market, offering high-quality saws designed to last. The following top-handle chainsaws are a few of Makita's available options, many of which you can see and pick up in person at your local Home Depot.
LXT 10 in. 18V Lithium-Ion Top Handle Chainsaw
When it comes to maneuverability, Makita's 10-inch LXT Top Handle Chainsaw should be at the top of the list. As the shortest sprocket nose guide bar available in the brand's line of top-handle chainsaws, you should have an easier time making precision cuts or working in tighter quarters. Pruning and trimming branches are made easier with this compact model, which is both easier to cut with and travel up and down a ladder. The top handle adds more leverage perfect for cutting through limbs. When properly sharpened and maintained, it's a fantastic little tool to have on hand for simple jobs.
The 10-inch top handle saw from Makita is lightweight, coming in at only 7.2 lbs with the battery, making it a great option for home use or for climbing tasks. The shorter blade is really ideal for homeowners who may need it for the occasional casual task. You won't want to tackle large stumps or more extensive jobs, though it's certainly a good option for splitting firewood. At only $259 for the body, it's also a decent budget option that doesn't force you to sacrifice quality.
LXT 12 in. 18V Lithium-Ion Top Handle Chainsaw
At only two inches longer than the smallest Makita saw, this 12-inch top-handle chainsaw will still be a great option for maneuverability and control. Despite having that extra two inches, this 18V chainsaw remains a lightweight, transportable option. You can safely bring it along on taller tasks, like having to trim higher branches back for a cleaner aesthetic. With the top handle, it's also still light enough for one-handed operation, and the easy-to-use variable speed trigger puts you in better control of cutting performance.
This specific model comes with an 18V Lithium-Ion battery, so it's lighter weight and better suited for lighter tasks. If you need some extra power, there is a 40V option available, but that's a noticeable size jump, which is sure to add more heft as you maneuver the chainsaw. There's also a pretty sizable price jump from the 18V to 40V models, with the lower-powered saw running $129 less. If you need more control and less power, then the 18V should be the suitable tool for the job.
XGT 14 in. 40V Top Handle Electric Chainsaw
With the XGT 14-inch 40V Top Handle Chainsaw, you get into slightly higher-power operations, though you don't really have to sacrifice much maneuverability or control. With the 40V battery, the 14-inch blade weighs approximately 9.2 pounds, so you're still in a lightweight category and shouldn't expect to get fatigued too easily, even if you're going for one-handed operation. With the 40V battery, you can achieve a decent amount of performance that makes the blade perfect for more taxing jobs. You do sacrifice the torque boost available in the LXT models.
The 14-inch is equipped with a variable speed trigger to reach up to 4,882 feet per minute (FPM) and a torque boost mode to tackle stubborn logs and thicker materials. Though larger than the 10 and 12-inch blades, the 14 is still a good size for at-home use. Gardeners and homeowners with a lot of trees to maintain should get plenty of use out of the Makita top-handle chainsaw. You'll especially enjoy breezing through piles of firewood in the winter without breaking much of a sweat. Like the 12-inch, there is an LXT 18V alternative, but at nearly 11 pounds and $30 more, you're probably better off with the 40V for better control and value. It also requires two 18V batteries, which can get costly when they need replacing.
XGT 16 in. 40V Top Handle Chainsaw
Since we're looking for chainsaws that offer the best control, you'll want to look at Makita's XGT series 16-inch 40V Top Handle Chainsaw over the LXT model. The biggest difference here is weight, with the XGT coming in at only 7.1 pound6+9s compared to the LXT's 10.3 lbs. The LXT requires two 18Vs, which still don't provide the same power as the single 40V, as the former can only achieve a chain speed of 4,720 FPM while the 40V can hit 4,882 FPM. They're priced similarly at $459, so for this size, it's all about power and control.
The 16-inch chainsaw may add an extra six inches to the smallest Makita guide bar, but it's still a decent model for control thanks to that top handle. Like its smaller alternatives, the 16-inch chainsaw is still ideal for pruning and cutting through lighter branches and limbs. However, it works well for some ground jobs too, like sawing through thicker stumps or firewood with improved maneuverability. Like the XGT 14-inch, you don't get the torque boost, but that 4,822 FPM made possible by the 40V battery is a good amount of power for even the more taxing casual jobs around the yard.