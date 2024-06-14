4 Makita Top Handle Chainsaws To Give You A Little More Control While You Work

Whether you're trimming back branches hovering a little too close to your roof or sawing through fallen lumber to clean up after a nasty storm, having the right chainsaw at your disposal is a must. These saw-toothed tools are made for heavy-duty tasks, ready to tear through even the largest stumps. They're also incredibly dangerous pieces of machinery that require the utmost care and control, so you want a saw that offers maximum stability for the task at hand.

There are two common styles of chainsaws: top and rear handle. Generally, top-handle saws are going to be for users already comfortable with chainsaws, who may need a little more control and maneuverability. Compared to rear-handle, top-handled chainsaws are lightweight, smaller, and better suited for pruning or trimming applications. They do, however, also require a little more skill and comfort behind the blade.

If you're making the switch to a top-handle saw or need to replace your current model, you'll want a brand that's durable and trusted to get the job done. Makita is one of the best chainsaw brands on the market, offering high-quality saws designed to last. The following top-handle chainsaws are a few of Makita's available options, many of which you can see and pick up in person at your local Home Depot.