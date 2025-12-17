The Makita Maktrak Toolbox's Horizontal Layout Comes With One Big Downside

The world of toolboxes and wider storage systems is complex. Without due diligence, you might find yourself buying a product that doesn't fit your needs, or your vehicle, for that matter. Makita is a well-known producer of tools and their storage systems, and with this reputation comes an expectation for considerable consumer choice. After all, a professional who works with a wide range of tools every day will have different needs in this area than an occasional DIY dabbler who tries to avoid breaking them out whenever possible. The same product won't please everybody, which is why different designs, shapes, and sizes are offered.

Those who have considered the Makita Maktrak, for instance, will have noticed something very interesting about this system — it has a horizontal layout rather than a vertical one. Explaining this decision, Makita Tools USA notes that Maktrak is "built on four core pillars: transportation, access, storage, and organization." The idea is simple: opening horizontally makes Maktrak easier to fit in the beds of vehicles, as it reduces its vertical body size, and enables it to be opened from either side.

In some cases, of course, this will be ideal and more convenient than a more conventional horizontally opening design, but there's a big pitfall for other users to be aware of as well. Unfortunately, that very same design philosophy makes it ill-suited for vertical use, as it may fall over in that orientation — not to mention the space it may take up when stacked. Whether the Maktrak is appropriate for you depends on how you intend to store and use it. Let's take a closer look at the limitations of the system, how Makita's MakTrak works, as well as the design intent behind it.