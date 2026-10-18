Makita Is Expanding The Lineup For Its MakTrak Tool Boxes

Makita owners looking to expand their MakTrak modular storage setup will soon have a few more options, though there may be a slight catch. The products include two new rolling toolboxes and a compact accessory case, joining several Makita MakTrak attachments introduced earlier this year as the storage lineup grows. Both rolling carts have a telescopic handle, a padlock point, and a hidden GPS tracker slot. Each has a loading capacity of just over 250 pounds (114 kg).

The two toolboxes differ in how you access their contents. One opens from the top, with a removable lid, tray, and divider. The second rolling toolbox opens through the front, not the top, and has a single drawer. The drawer locks, stopping it from sliding open during transport, and its front design lets users access its contents even when other boxes or items are stacked on top. These new cases will very likely be built similarly to Makita's current MakTrak products, designed to withstand dust, water, and being tossed around a pickup bed.

The third new MakTrak product is an accessory case that can hold up to 75 pounds (34 kg). It's large enough to fit up to six Makita batteries and a charger, with internal dividers, a removable tote tray, and a pull-out handle. Obviously, all three are compatible with existing MakTrak products. Prices have not been announced yet, but that's not even the biggest unanswered question about these latest MakTrak products.